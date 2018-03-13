Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Nearing Jets Contract After 4 Years with Vikings

ANDY KING/Associated Press

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will reportedly sign with the New York Jets.

Per CBS Sports' Bryant McFadden, Bridgewater and the Jets are finalizing an agreement.

Bridgewater, 25, was the No. 32 overall pick by the Vikings in the 2014 NFL draft and quickly became the team's starter.

After the expected growing pains in his rookie campaign, he improved in the 2015 season, finishing with 3,231 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 65.3 completion percentage.

The Vikings reached the postseason that year and lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round in heartbreaking fashion after Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal with just 22 seconds remaining in the game.

Following the 2015 season, Bridgewater appeared to be secure as the team's franchise quarterback. That changed in August 2016, however, after a devastating knee injury put his NFL future in jeopardy. He missed the entire 2016 season, and the Vikings acquired Sam Bradford to take over as the starter.

Bradford came into the 2017 season as the team's starter but played in just two games due to injury.

With Bridgewater still not cleared for game action, Case Keenum stepped into the starting role and thrived, throwing for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 67.6 percent of his passes.

He also led the Vikings to a 12-3 mark in his appearances and a playoff berth, leaving Bridgewater's future in Minnesota uncertain.

After two full seasons with almost no game action (Bridgewater played nine garbage-time snaps in Minnesota's third-to-last regular-season game) it's fair to question just how much of an impact Bridgewater will have for the Jets, though they are clearly banking on him fulfilling his potential and solidifying the quarterback position.

Injuries ended his opportunity to do so in Minnesota.

The Jets are a perfect team for Bridgewater to re-establish himself as an NFL quarterback. The team is still rebuilding its roster and doesn't have playoff expectations after consecutive 5-11 seasons, so this feels like a perfect marriage of team need and opportunity for the player.