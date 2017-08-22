Wesley Hoedt Agrees to 5-Year Contract with Southampton

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

Southampton have added former Lazio Roma defender Wesley Hoedt to their squad, as the club announced Tuesday the Dutchman has signed a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old centre-back became the team's third incoming transfer of the summer.

Unsurprisingly, Hoedt's arrival immediately led to speculation regarding compatriot Virgil van Dijk, who has yet to feature for the club this season amid transfer rumours. James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo linked the two:

Hoedt moved to Italy in 2015 after a spell with AZ Alkmaar and is already a capped international for the Netherlands. Southampton Vice Chairman Les Reed was ecstatic following the transfer, saying:

"Wesley is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and represents a significant addition to our squad. Having procured a Champions League finalist from one Italian club we have now added an Italian Supercoppa winner from another."

The centre-back made 21 starts for Lazio in Serie A last season but saw his playing time decrease in the second half of the campaign. Stefan de Vrij, Wallace, Stefan Radu and Bastos all sat seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order in Rome.