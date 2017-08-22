Dwyane Wade Reportedly Expected to Join Cavaliers at Some Point This Season

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade may be reunited this season.

On the Wine and Gold Talk podcast, Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon noted, "As of right now, people close to James are fairly confident that, at some point this year, Dwyane Wade is going to end up on the Cavs" (h/t Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

That follows a report from ESPN.com's Nick Friedell on Aug. 17 suggesting Wade could push for a buyout from the Chicago Bulls and that there is a "widespread belief within the organization...that a deal that would allow Wade to play elsewhere will eventually get worked out at some point during the season."

A Wade and James reunion would make sense. Wade is unlikely to want to remain in Chicago as the team rebuilds around young players like Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.

For those who seek messages in the tea leaves, Wade would appear to have one foot out the door, per Andy Slater of 940-AM WINZ:

The Cavaliers, unable to make a major splash this offseason and facing the prospect of moving on from a disgruntled Kyrie Irving, could use another experienced and talented player like Wade, even if he comes off the bench.

The timing of that reunion is another story, of course. As Feldman noted: "The Bulls are incentivized to keep Wade past the trade deadline. His $23.8 million expiring contract could prove useful in a trade. If no trade comes up and Chicago is out of the playoff race, as expected, a buyout would make far more sense."

So Wade and James may play together at some point, but it may not be to start the season. Still, seeing the longtime friends who won two championships together wearing the same jersey and seeking another title would be a fascinating storyline to add to one of the most compelling NBA offseasons in recent memory.