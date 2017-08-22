Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Toby Alderweireld and Patrik Schick

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Inter Milan are reportedly "readying a late swoop" for Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport), Inter are monitoring the Belgian's situation and have been alerted by Alderweireld's contract talks reportedly stalling in north London.

Per The Times' Matt Hughes, Alderweireld is on relatively low wages by Premier League standards:

The defender is firmly among the best the English top flight has to offer, though, so his desire for an improved deal is understandable.

Football writer Tom McDermott hailed him and defensive partner Jan Vertonghen:

He'd make an outstanding signing for virtually any side in world football, and Inter would be no exception.

Spurs will fight tooth and nail to keep the 28-year-old, but amid team-mate Danny Rose's interview with The Sun's Dave Kidd, in which he expressed his desire to receive higher wages, it could be a concern for the club if their other top stars begin to question their current deals.

Meanwhile, Juventus have confirmed they will not return for Sampdoria's Patrik Schick, potentially leaving him open to join Spurs this summer.

Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Per Calciomercato, Juve general manager Beppe Marotta said: "Keita [Balde] is a closed argument like is Schick. You talk about Juve, Milan and Roma but for us it is a closed argument."

The Bianconeri almost signed him earlier in the summer only to pull out of the deal, per ESPN FC's James Horncastle:

Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Football Italia), he has since been cleared medically and Tottenham are among the other parties interested in signing him.

The 21-year-old is a hot prospect who had a strong season last year, per Squawka Football:

He'd make for an excellent addition to Spurs' squad. Schick has the makings of a future star, and his campaign for Sampdoria last season shows he's already able to contribute much at the top level.

The Lilywhites have already proved capable of challenging for the Premier League title, and a further injection of quality and depth could help them cross that threshold.