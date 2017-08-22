Paige Cleared of Domestic Violence in Alberto El Patron Airport Incident

Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Authorities in Florida won't charge WWE star Paige with domestic violence stemming from an incident with Alberto El Patron at Orlando International Airport in July, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, police in Orlando wanted to pursue a criminal case against Paige, but the state attorney in the Ninth Judicial Circuit dropped the case after El Patron said he didn't want to press charges.

TMZ Sports obtained audio from the event. On the tape, a person believed to be Paige said "stay out of my life" while a person believed to be El Patron told a witness that he had been the victim of an assault (Warning: Video contains NSFW language):

Paige issued a statement on Twitter July 12 in which she said she had thrown a drink on El Patron and that the two had gotten into an argument:

Keith McMahon, El Patron's attorney, shared a copy of the police report, which lists El Patron as the victim:

Global Force Wrestling suspended El Patron indefinitely July 12 pending its own investigation into the allegations. The company announced Aug. 14 that it was stripping El Patron of the World Heavyweight Championship and that he will continue to serve his suspension.

Paige hasn't wrestled since the June 27, 2016, edition of Raw. She told Chelsey Hernandez of KENS 5 in San Antonio on Aug. 14 that she's hopeful of making her return to WWE within the next couple of months. She's awaiting clearance from the company's medical team.