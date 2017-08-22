Bobby Roode Beats Aiden English in WWE Main Roster Debut on SmackDown Live

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Former NXT champion Bobby Roode made his WWE main roster debut on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live.

While Aiden English was singing a song, Roode interrupted and received a giant pop from the crowd. The two proceeded to face off in the ring for Roode's first match on the main roster.

Eventually Roode hit English with a Spinebuster and followed it up with a Glorious DDT to capture the pinfall win. After the match, Renee Young interviewed the newest member of Team Blue and the WWE Universe captured the best moment:

After the match Roode sent out a tweet:

Roode has arguably been NXT's most valuable commodity over the past year, as he quickly built himself into the face of the brand due largely to his "Glorious" persona.

The 40-year-old veteran won the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio in January, and he went on to hold it for 203 days before dropping it to Drew McIntyre at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III the night before SummerSlam.

Roode became just the fourth Superstar to hold the NXT Championship for at least 200 days, joining Finn Balor, Neville and Bo Dallas.

Even before joining NXT, Roode was a well-established star in the wrestling world. He was a fixture in TNA Impact Wrestling from 2004 through 2016, and is one of the most accomplished performers in the history of the company.

During his time with TNA, Roode was a two-time World Heavyweight champion and an eight-time Tag Team champion with most of those reigns coming alongside James Storm as Beer Money.

Roode has more than proven his worth as a singles competitor, however, and he raised his stock to incredible heights in NXT.

The Canadian's theme song has become a viral sensation, his cockiness has helped him become an elite-level heel and the manner in which he was booked in NXT gives him a ton of momentum and credibility as he embarks on the main roster.

Roode liked to say that NXT belonged to him rather than the WWE Universe, and that went a long way toward garnering him heat and eliciting the desired crowd reaction.

He was able to back his comments up, though, as he beat many of the top Superstars NXT had to offer, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Hideo Itami.

The main roster is in constant need of top-notch heels, and Roode has built up so much equity that it wouldn't be at all surprising to see him near the top of the card almost immediately.

Roode has seemingly been ready for the big time for years, and after a wildly successful run in NXT, all the pieces are in place for him to take WWE by storm.

