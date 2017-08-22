Tottenham Transfer News: Danny Rose Talks Reported, Latest Spurs Rumours

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Danny Rose is reportedly set to hold talks with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday regarding his future at the club.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, there has been doubt over the player's future since he gave an interview to The Sun criticising the club's transfer policy and wage structure. Manchester United and Chelsea are said to be interested in signing him.

"So far there have been no official bids for Rose as Spurs have refused to countenance a move," wrote Pitt-Brooke. "But the club will make their position clear when they meet with Rose's representatives on Wednesday."

It's noted by Pitt-Brooke that Spurs aren't totally against the idea of selling Rose. He provided some more detail on social media:

As reported by the Guardian, since giving the interview Rose has issued an apology to those associated with Tottenham through his agents Base Soccer.

"Having had time to consider my actions, I acknowledge the timing and manner of what I said was ill-judged," he said. "My words were not meant to offend and for that I would like to apologise to the chairman, manager, my team-mates and the fans."

The left-back has been absent from the Tottenham squad since January. When he was in the team Rose was outstanding, offering a vibrant threat down the left flank, contributing in attack and helping Spurs forge the best defence in the Premier League.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Without him, Ben Davies has stepped in and has done a fine job on that side. Still, Rose gives Spurs the pace and penetration that's key when tasked with breaking down resolute defences.

It's why the likes of Chelsea and United would be keen to sign him. Daniel Storey of Football365 suggested the Blues would have the best two left-backs in the division if he was to arrive at Stamford Bridge:

Manchester United haven't had a settled left-back since Jose Mourinho arrived at the club. Daley Blind has been doing a decent job at the start of the season, with the likes of Matteo Darmian, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw other options for the Red Devils boss.

With that in mind, Mourinho could be keen to get the England man in at Old Trafford if the chance did materialise. Having lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City already, there would surely be some reservations on the part of Spurs about letting another key man move on to a direct rival.