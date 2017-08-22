Chelsea Reportedly Interested in Signing Jamie Vardy as Diego Costa Replacement

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly considering a move for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy as a replacement for Diego Costa, who refuses to return to the club after being told he could leave Stamford Bridge.

Blues manager Antonio Conte wants to add more firepower to his attack, and he sees Jamie Vardy as the man to provide it, according to the Mirror's Jacob Murtagh.

Alvaro Morata has already arrived from Real Madrid this summer to provide an attacking alternative to Costa, but Vardy would represent a more experienced mind with a Premier League winners' medal to his name.

Costa, meanwhile, continues to angle for a move back to former club Atletico Madrid after being fined two weeks' wages for missing pre-season. All this has stemmed from Conte telling the forward he wasn't in his future plans, and Costa told MC News (h/t Football Espana):

“If something makes me sad about this situation, it's [the fans'] affection as they'd always supported me, even during the delicate moments.

“If I'd been in the team for three years, it was for them and the dressing room, which was very much united. It was a great experience.

“Conte's text? It was a moment of madness. It can happen, but I thought it was disrespectful. I always asked to speak face to face with the coach and the board. I never sent [them] text messages, so it shows what kind of person he is

“I already have in mind where I want to play and I've made it very clear. [Spain's] a country with which I identify a lot due to the climate and the people. I fell in love with Madrid. We have to wait for the right moment."

Vardy started his season by scoring twice in Leicester's opening Premier League fixture, a 4-3 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international's opening salvo has put him in good stead to better last season's Premier League goal tally of 13, and James Benge of the London Evening Standardwas impressed with his display against Arsenal:

Morata came off the bench to score in the recent defeat to Burnley, while Alonso struck both of Chelsea's goals in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, which shows another striker may be needed.

In truth, one may not find two strikers any more contrasting in style than Costa and speed demon Vardy, but a change in tactics may be the best way for Conte to keep his Premier League opponents guessing.

While Costa likes to play with his back to goal, Leicester and Vardy have carved open many defences by sending balls over the top and through the middle for the pace merchant to chase onto.

Vardy, 30, was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer before signing a new contract at the King Power Stadium, however, meaning the Foxes are under no immediate pressure to cash in.