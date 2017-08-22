Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Danny Drinkwater and Sergi Roberto

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Chelsea and Leicester City reportedly remain apart in their valuation of midfielder Danny Drinkwater.

The Blues have been linked with a possible move for the England international and according to Simon Jones of the MailOnline, they are ready to part with £30 million for his signature. Leicester are said to want £40 million before letting the playmaker head to Stamford Bridge.

"The clubs held talks last Friday, and discussions are ongoing with 27-year-old Drinkwater keen to move to Stamford Bridge," Jones noted. Chelsea are said to be hopeful of signing four new players before the transfer deadline.

Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph suggested discussions were held over Drinkwater on Friday, too:

Midfield is an area the Blues look a little light in, with David Luiz stepping into the position for the win against Tottenham Hotspur.

While N’Golo Kante and Tiemoue Bakayoko offer combativeness and physicality, Drinkwater is a player who would bring a bit of guile to the heart of the Chelsea team. Stylistically, he’d be competing with Cesc Fabregas for a starting spot.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Granted, it’s not a signing that’ll excite the Stamford Bridge faithful. But it feels like a necessary one at this point. Squawka’s Greg Johnson believes Drinkwater would be a sound acquisition:

Indeed, the former Manchester United man was a key figure in Leicester winning the Premier League title in 2015-16, linking up brilliantly with Kante for the Foxes. It’s a partnership Antonio Conte may be keen to rekindle at the hub of his team.

There will be eyebrows raised if Chelsea part with that kind of money for a player who has limitations. But Conte’s squad is rife with gaps, and the signing of Drinkwater would enable the Blues to plug a pretty significant one.

Sergi Roberto Wanted by Chelsea

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness) Chelsea also discussed the prospect of a move for Barcelona’s Sergi Roberto on Friday.

It’s suggested the reason for the transfer meeting was to outline a plan to convince Roberto to come to Stamford Bridge. Eaves adds that according to the Catalan press, Chelsea are one of a number of Premier League clubs taking a look at the 25-year-old.

The La Masia graduate enjoyed a brilliant beginning to the La Liga season on Sunday. Roberto played in support of Lionel Messi and was a threat to Real Betis throughout, grabbing the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Roberto has never been able to cement a regular spot in his preferred midfield position, starting last term as a makeshift right-back. As noted by Squawka Football, he’s an alert player:

With Barcelona losing Neymar and no academy tyros pushing for a starting spot, Roberto may feel he deserves a prolonged run in the side now. He may not be the most technically gifted player to come out of La Masia, but he’s pragmatic, direct and energetic.

For Conte and Chelsea, Roberto would be a valuable acquisition, as he is versatile and has a game that is suited to English football. But after starting the campaign well, you sense the Barcelona man will want to stay at the Camp Nou and force his way into Ernesto Valverde’s best XI.