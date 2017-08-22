    Philippe Coutinho 'Ready to Admit' Barca Deal Won't Happen, Eyes Liverpool Talks

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2017

    BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 29: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool FC looks on during the Preseason Friendly match between Hertha BSC and FC Liverpool at Olympiastadion on July 29, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)
    Boris Streubel/Getty Images

    Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly wishes to hold "clear-the-air talks" with the club after accepting he's "ready to admit" he won't be able to join Barcelona this summer. 

    According to Ed Malyon of The Independent, Coutinho and his representatives will approach "key Liverpool figures" to talk over the summer's events after he handed in a transfer request and was the subject of three bids that were all rejected.

    Sky Sports reported the most recent of those offers, valued at £113 million, was quickly turned down, illustrating just how adamant the Reds are about keeping hold of their playmaker. 

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea Consider Shock Vardy Bid

      Jacob Murtagh
      via mirror
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Barca's £120M Dembele Bid Rejected

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Hackers: 160 Players Failed Drug Tests in 2015

      BBC Sport
      via BBC Sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Euro Club Rankings: Who's Up and Down?

      Sam Tighe
      via Bleacher Report