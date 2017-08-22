Philippe Coutinho 'Ready to Admit' Barca Deal Won't Happen, Eyes Liverpool Talks

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho reportedly wishes to hold "clear-the-air talks" with the club after accepting he's "ready to admit" he won't be able to join Barcelona this summer.

According to Ed Malyon of The Independent, Coutinho and his representatives will approach "key Liverpool figures" to talk over the summer's events after he handed in a transfer request and was the subject of three bids that were all rejected.

Sky Sports reported the most recent of those offers, valued at £113 million, was quickly turned down, illustrating just how adamant the Reds are about keeping hold of their playmaker.

