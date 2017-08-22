Barcelona Reportedly Give Up on Philippe Coutinho Transfer After 3 Rejected Bids

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly given up in their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

According to David Anderson of the Daily Mirror, a deadline passed on Sunday that was issued by the Blaugrana, after which they said they would not be willing to do any more business over Coutinho.

It's added that the Reds have rejected three offers for their playmaker, with the most recent worth a potential £118 million.

"After three failed bids, and with time rapidly running out in a transfer window that closes a week on Thursday to spend their £199 million Neymar windfall, Barca have finally accepted that Liverpool won't sell Coutinho to them this month," Anderson wrote.

It's also noted that Barca's offer worth £118 million would have only seen the Reds earn a guaranteed £82 million, with the £36 million to be paid as add-ons should Coutinho reach certain heights in Catalonia.

Sky Sports' Guillem Balague suggested the Blaugrana may have been aware their final offer for Coutinho was doomed to fail:

The Liverpool No. 10 handed in a transfer request earlier in the window, just hours after Liverpool released a statement suggesting the player would not be moved on under any circumstances.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, as well as putting in the request, Coutinho "informed the Reds that he didn't want to play for the club again." After Barcelona gave up on the player, it's suggested "Liverpool believe that he will accept his fate, knuckle down and commit himself fully to the cause."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It appears as though a line may be about to be drawn under the saga, though. As mentioned, Barcelona need to replenish their options in the final third after the sale of Neymar, and with the clock ticking on the transfer window, it seems wise for them to move on to other targets.

Anderson suggested Liverpool's challenge now is to "focus on repairing their seriously damaged relationship with Coutinho."

However, should the Brazil international remain at the club beyond the deadline and turn in some memorable displays, plenty who frequent Anfield will be quick to forget the summer antics.