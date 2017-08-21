    Manchester City, Everton Draw 1-1, Wayne Rooney Scores 200th Premier League Goal

    Christopher SimpsonFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2017

    Everton's English striker Wayne Rooney celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on August 21, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony DEVLIN / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)
    ANTHONY DEVLIN/Getty Images

    Wayne Rooney scored his 200th Premier League goal on Monday to earn Everton a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium as both teams finished with 10 men.

    Rooney opened the scoring after 36 minutes before two yellow cards in quick succession for Kyle Walker—the latter very harsh—saw him sent off just before the break.

    Raheem Sterling equalised in the 83rd minute, and five minutes later Morgan Schneiderlin received a similarly undeserved second booking to receive his marching orders.

    City dominated the early exchanges as they piled pressure on the visitors, but it was Dominic Calvert-Lewin who had the best of the chances as he twice fired wide on the counter.

    Phil Jagielka had to come to Everton's rescue midway through the half, though, when Sergio Aguero latched on to a rebound from Nicolas Otamendi's rebound off Jordan Pickford. The defender was on hand to head clear the Argentinian striker's attempted lob off the line.

    City came close again when David Silva crashed an effort on to the post, but just as they were beginning to turn the screw, Rooney struck.

    The forward ghosted into space in the penalty area in time to convert Calvert-Lewin's ball from the right, marking a significant milestone:

    Things got worse for the hosts soon after when Walker was booked for a late challenge on Leighton Baines, and moments later he received another yellow card for backing into Calvert-Lewin.

    James Robson of the Manchester Evening News believed the second card to be harsh on the full-back:

    Despite the setback, City began the second half strongly as they had the first, though that didn't translate to clear-cut chances.

    Substitute Bernardo Silva miscued a volley into the ground and wide, while Sterling twice blazed over, the latter from a promising position after pouncing on Aguero's lay-off.

    Pickford was called into action to deny Danilo, getting down to his right to superbly keep out the Brazilian, but the Sky Blues' pressure eventually told when Mason Holgate headed a clearance straight to Sterling in the penalty area, and the winger made amends for his earlier misses with a clinical volley.

    MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton at Etihad Stadium on August 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty
    Stu Forster/Getty Images

    Soon after, Schneiderlin, who had been booked in the second minute, won the ball cleanly from Aguero with minimal contact between the pair, but he nevertheless received a second yellow card for his troubles.

    Match of the Day host Gary Lineker and football writer Tom McDermott felt he was hard done by, though the former called for better decision-making on the midfielder's part:

    The two sides remain unbeaten after two games this season. City have a good chance of extending that when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday, though Everton will be tested once again as they face Chelsea on Sunday.

    Related

      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      Player Ratings for City's Salvage Job

      Stuart Brennan
      via men
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Rooney Reaches 200 Prem Goals

      James Dudko
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Beetroot and Coffee: Football's Nutritional Science

      Ross Edgley
      via Bleacher Report
      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      City Ready to Take Spending Past £300M

      David Anderson
      via mirror