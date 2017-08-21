Wayne Rooney Scores 200th Career Premier League Goal vs. Manchester City

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Wayne Rooney netted his 200th Premier League goal on Monday night to give Everton a 1-0 lead against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, per B/R Football:

Rooney, who returned to Manchester for the first time since his move from City's neighbours Manchester United this summer, put a low shot underneath goalkeeper Ederson in the 35th minute.

Rooney was on hand to turn the ball in after a smart pull back from 20-year-old forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It marked Rooney's second league goal in as many matches since his return to boyhood club Everton.

Rooney's landmark goal also makes him only the second striker in Premier League history to reach the 200-mark for goals, per Squawka Football:

BT Sport and BBC Match of the Day presenter and former Everton striker Gary Lineker applauded 31-year-old Rooney's enduring class:

The only man to have scored more goals than Rooney in England's top flight, ex-Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer, also congratulated the latter's achievement:

Shearer also recorded a special message for the man of the moment, admitting he'd been lonely in the 200 club, relayed on the Premier League's official Twitter account:

Creative centre-forward Rooney has always been a natural talent, one who announced himself with his first league goal, a spectacular strike to help the Toffees beat Arsenal back in 2002.

Almost 15 years on, he's proving he still has a lot left to offer at the top level.