Wayne Rooney Scores 200th Career Premier League Goal vs. Manchester City

Wayne Rooney Scores 200th Career Premier League Goal vs. Manchester CityAugust 21, 2017
Wayne Rooney netted his 200th Premier League goal on Monday night to give Everton a 1-0 lead against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, per B/R Football:
B/R Football @brfootball
#Rooney200 https://t.co/VJuY4kkicI2017-8-21 19:35:58
Rooney, who returned to Manchester for the first time since his move from City's neighbours Manchester United this summer, put a low shot underneath goalkeeper Ederson in the 35th minute.
Rooney was on hand to turn the ball in after a smart pull back from 20-year-old forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin. It marked Rooney's second league goal in as many matches since his return to boyhood club Everton.
Rooney's landmark goal also makes him only the second striker in Premier League history to reach the 200-mark for goals, per Squawka Football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Only two players have scored 200+ goals in Premier League history. Alan Shearer: 260 in 441 games Wayne Rooney: 200 in 462 games Elite. https://t.co/B5uPAkReaS2017-8-21 19:37:15
BT Sport and BBC Match of the Day presenter and former Everton striker Gary Lineker applauded 31-year-old Rooney's enduring class:
Gary Lineker @GaryLineker
Rooney strikes. Life in the old dog yet. Great play too from puppy, Calvert-Lewin. He's been superb, intelligent and rapid in a tough role.2017-8-21 19:38:18
The only man to have scored more goals than Rooney in England's top flight, ex-Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer, also congratulated the latter's achievement:
Alan Shearer @alanshearer
It's been lonely in this @premierleague 200 club. Welcome and congratulations @WayneRooney 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼2017-8-21 19:42:39
Shearer also recorded a special message for the man of the moment, admitting he'd been lonely in the 200 club, relayed on the Premier League's official Twitter account:
Premier League @premierleague
2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ up! A special message for @WayneRooney as @alanshearer welcomes him into the exclusive #PL 200 club... https://t.co/kA1vriVb4N2017-8-21 19:46:31
Creative centre-forward Rooney has always been a natural talent, one who announced himself with his first league goal, a spectacular strike to help the Toffees beat Arsenal back in 2002.
Almost 15 years on, he's proving he still has a lot left to offer at the top level.