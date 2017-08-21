Kylian Mbappe Reportedly Dropped by Monaco After Training Ground Bust-Up

VALERY HACHE/Getty Images

Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe was reportedly banished from training after an altercation between himself and team-mate Andrea Raggi on Tuesday.

According to L'Equipe (h/t Ian Holyman of ESPN FC), the 18-year-old was part of a slanging match with Raggi that led to Mbappe being told to leave the session.

"The France international was said to have stood his ground, forcing his team-mates to move to another pitch at the club's La Turbie centre in order to do their work," noted Holyman. Mbappe was left out of the squad for the clash with Metz on Friday.

As reported in the piece, the teenager has been the subject of consistent speculation throughout the summer, with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen on signing him.

MIGUEL MEDINA/Getty Images

It's the second week in a row in which Mbappe has been absent for Monaco. Manager Leonardo Jardim didn't call on the young striker a week ago when the team hammered Dijon 4-1, with Mbappe sat on the bench for the duration of the contest.

Per Holyman, after the game against Metz, Jardim put Mbappe's exclusion down to the fact the player was not "100 per cent."

The team are playing well without their prodigious forward, though. As noted by OptaJean, Monaco set a new divisional record after their most recent victory:

Mbappe was key to the club building momentum late last term, though. Having established himself as a regular starter, he added an incision and exuberance to the Monaco attack, pushing the team to the title and the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Naturally, his sensational performances have prompted transfer speculation. According to Canal+ (h/t Get French Football News), Monaco are now ready to listen to offers starting at €180 million (£164 million) for their prized asset.

Per football writer Andrew Gibney, it appears as though Mbappe's time with Monaco is moving closer to an end:

It'd be a shame if the youngster was to leave on bad terms. It'd somewhat sour the memory of a sensational 2016-17 campaign.

With the transfer window's end edging closer and reports emerging of a training ground bust-up, you sense speculation surrounding the youngster will go into overdrive in the coming days. As things stand, it'd be a surprise if he was still a Monaco player when the deadline passes.