Manchester United Transfer News: Sergi Roberto Latest, Andreas Pereira Rumours

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder and reported Manchester United target Sergi Roberto has played down the prospect of a move away from the Camp Nou this summer. Meanwhile, Valencia are closing in on a loan move for Andreas Pereira.

Metro's Louis Sealey referenced United's interest in Roberto, who quietened speculation after scoring in Barcelona's season-opening 2-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Sunday:

"I'm happy, [against Real Madrid in the Super Cup] I was happy on a personal level and I felt comfortable today, too.



"I played in my favoured midfield position. I started at the Bernabeu and the coach has given me confidence. I've scored today and I want to be important.

"In pre-season I wasn't starting, but now in the official matches I am playing more. I want to continue here and continue like this."

Earlier in August, Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC said he understood why Roberto might look to leave the Camp Nou after struggling to break Barca's first-team ranks for so long:

However, it appears the United target has seen his prospects improve under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

According to Sealey, both United and Chelsea were examining the possibility of triggering Roberto's £36 million buyout clause, and Corrigan suggested he would provide an upgrade regardless of destination in England:

Valverde appears to have won Roberto's allegiance by offering him more starting opportunities of late, although he'll want more minutes in midfield to remain happy after playing much of last season as a right-back.

Elsewhere, United youngster Pereira is said to be nearing a season-long loan move to Valencia, according to Spanish radio programme SER Deportivos Valencia (h/t Sport Witness).

The attacking midfielder, 21, spent last season in La Liga on loan with Granada and impressed for the club despite their relegation from Spain's top flight, scoring five goals and recording three assists in 35 league games.

The Brazil under-23 international was involved in United manager Jose Mourinho's pre-season, however, and Marca's Chris Winterburn stated his shock to hear of loan reports following some recent shows of promise:

Pereira has made 13 first-team appearances for United, five of which have come in the Premier League, but a temporary switch to the Mestalla Stadium could grant him the next opportunity to evolve in his career.

It's reported Mourinho remains "reluctant to let Pereira go," with the Red Devils in a quandary over whether to field the Belgium-born playmaker themselves or allow him to progress elsewhere.