Bartolo Colon Becomes 18th Pitcher to Defeat All 30 MLB Teams

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Twins' 12-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday's matchup was more than just another regular-season game in the dog days of summer; it was history for Bartolo Colon.

According to Jonah Birenbaum of The Score, the 44-year-old became just the 18th pitcher to notch a victory against all 30 Major League Baseball teams since the league expanded in 1998.

While the win against the Diamondbacks eluded Colon throughout his career until Sunday, it wasn't for a lack of impressive pitching. Birenbaum noted the pitcher posted a solid 3.42 ERA in 23.2 innings against Arizona in his previous four starts against the National League West representative but never earned the win.

It was evident he was set for the achievement from the early going Sunday. The Twins staked Colon to a massive lead when they pushed nine runs across in the first inning, highlighted by a grand slam from Eddie Rosario.

Colon allowed three home runs on the other side but did enough for the win. He finished his outing with four earned runs and six strikeouts in six innings.

The Washington Nationals' Max Scherzer and the Chicago Cubs' John Lackey achieved the feat last year, but Colon is the first to do so this season. Al Leiter became the first ever in 2002, and Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling and Jamie Moyer are among the other notables to beat all 30 MLB teams.