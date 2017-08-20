Anquan Boldin Leaves Bills, Retires After 14-Year NFL Career

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Just two weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, receiver Anquan Boldin is set to retire.

According to Jim Trotter of ESPN, the veteran left the team Sunday and informed it he will end his NFL career.

Trotter also provided a statement from the player on his decision:

The Bills would also release a statement from general manager Brandon Beane regarding Boldin's decision: "We respect Anquan's decision to retire from the NFL. We appreciate the time he gave us over the past two weeks. He is one of the best receivers to play this game and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Boldin played 14 years in the NFL, spending time with the Arizona Cardinals, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The 36-year-old started all 16 games for the Lions last season, totaling 67 catches for 584 yards and a team-high eight touchdowns.

While it appeared he might retire before the start of the 2017 season, Boldin joined the Bills on Aug. 7, providing some much-needed depth at receiver. He appeared in the team's Week 2 preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching one pass for five yards on three targets.

However, it appears he did not want to stick around any longer, finishing his career with 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns. The three-time Pro Bowler ranks ninth in NFL history in receptions.

Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus also noted how good he was after the catch:

Meanwhile, the Bills are left with the recently acquired Jordan Matthews and rookie second-round pick Zay Jones as the top options in the receiving corps.