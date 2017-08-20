Neymar Scores Twice in PSG Home Debut in 6-2 Win over Toulouse

THOMAS SAMSON/Getty Images

Neymar scored twice, won a penalty and provided two more assists during his home debut for Paris Saint-Germain to help beat Toulouse, 6-2, at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

PSG had the world's most expensive player to thank for maintaining their winning run after going down to 10 men when Marco Verratti received two yellow cards.

Neymar had already equalised Max Gradel's opener and assisted Adrien Rabiot's goal in the first half. The former Barcelona ace who cost PSG £198 million then won a penalty after the break, which was converted by Edinson Cavani.

Neymar watched on as substitute Javier Pastore made it 4-2 after Christopher Jullien got one back for Toulouse. The Brazilian then assisted Layvin Kurzawa to make it five, before finishing on the turn to cap an outstanding performance.

Neymar started in a loaded PSG attack also featuring Angel di Maria and Cavani, per the Ligue 1 official Twitter account:

Like the rest of the PSG forward line, Neymar started brightly. He got in behind the Toulouse defence four times, but saw shots hit the woodwork and passes toward Di Maria cut out.

Those missed opportunities looked costly when Gradel finished smartly to fire the visitors into a shocking early lead. The player who was on loan at Premier League side Bournemouth last season made no mistake with his shot from distance.

Even so, Goal's Robin Bairner felt Neymar's influence on PSG's attacking play was obvious:

Influence translated into end product in the 32nd minute when Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont parried Adrien Rabiot's shot to leave Neymar with a simple tap-in for his first goal at the Parc des Princes.

The Brazilian then endeared himself to his new teammates by acknowledging a PSG favourite in his celebration, per ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson:

Long-serving midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set to leave Paris for Serie A giants Juventus, according to BBC Sport.

Neymar's first home goal was his second in as many matches in PSG colours, a feat not achieved by many of the star names who came before him, per OptaJean:

Things got even better for PSG when Neymar teed up Rabiot to hammer in the club's second from distance. It meant another assist for Neymar, who has been his team's most productive attacking player through two matches.

Squawka Football believes his early contributions make the player worth his world-record fee:

Neymar had the home fans in raptures in the second half after a spectacular mazy run took him past four defenders and into the box. He was unfortunate not to win a penalty after a close collision in the box.

Yet Neymar did earn his side a penalty moments after Verratti's dismissal. He used some trademark skill to wriggle free on the right, before drawing the challenge from Andy Delort to win a spot-kick Cavani coolly slotted home.

Winning penalties has become a habit for Neymar, per WhoScored.com:

PSG should have been comfortable, but Jullien's header made for a nervy final 10 minutes.

Les Parisiens had Pastore to thank for easing the tension when his curled effort restored a two-goal advantage. There was still time for Neymar to assist another goal when his corner was acrobatically turned in by Kurzawa, before the Brazilian glided into the box once more to finish deftly on the turn.

Based on performances like this, PSG's global-level investment in Neymar already looks like it's going to pay off big time.