Sergio Ramos Sent off as Real Madrid Defeat Deportivo in La Liga Opener

La Liga champions Real Madrid climbed to the top of the table after defeating Deportivo La Coruna 3-0 at the Abaca Riazor on Sunday, where Sergio Ramos was sent off as Cristiano Ronaldo missed out through suspension.

Gareth Bale bundled home an easy opener for Los Blancos before the visitors snatched a second through Casemiro and Toni Kroos converted a smartly taken third in the second half to complete a convincing win.

Real now sit joint-top of the table alongside Barcelona, who beat Real Betis 2-0 earlier on Sunday.

Despite Real's silverware-laden 2017 and a recent win over Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, it was Depor who almost hit Los Merengues twice in the opening minutes through Florin Andone.

The Romanian striker failed on both occasions when put through one-on-one with Real goalkeeper Keylor Navas, per football writer Simon Harrison, the kind of chances the hosts couldn't afford to spurn many of:

And the home side came to regret those missed chances soon after, when Bale was in the right place at the right time to finish in an empty net following blocked shots from Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

Two of Real's headline stars were rejected by Adan, but his save from Benzema was diverted into the path of Bale, who kept up his record of setting Los Merengues on a path to success, per Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC:

As sloppy as the breakthrough was manager, Zinedine Zidane's side showcased a bit more poise in scoring the second, with Marcelo opening a metre of space with a shimmy before nutmegging Juanfran with a flashed cross.

The Brazilian's bulleted cross evaded three defenders to reach an inbound Casemiro, who was powering through the middle and side-footed home free of his marker, via Sky Sports La Liga:

Real's reputation is largely built on power and brilliant flashes of skill, but OptaJose illustrated the imperiousness and pomp with which they were playing in the build-up to Casemiro's strike:

Real dominated possession for the remainder of the half—73.8 per cent at the break, according to WhoScored.com—but the home side had their chances to get on the board, largely through an inaccurate Andone.

Isco almost put Bale through for a scoring chance in the 49th minute, but Depor stopper Ruben Martinez rushed off his line to intercept the Spanish midfielder's attempted cross to the incoming Welshman.

A throwdown of handbags erupted in the 50th minute, and Real captain Ramos was lucky to avoid a red card when he responded to Fabian Schar's nudge of the head by shoving the Swiss centre-back in the face with his palm. Both players were fortunate to come away with cautions.

Fede Cartabia was shown yellow for hacking Casemiro down as he raced forward, and Real punished Depor with a third goal, created after Bale delivered from the left to Kroos, who fired in from the edge of the box following an interchange with Isco.

Marcos Llorente replaced Casemiro after 72 minutes to make his season debut after returning from loan at Alaves last term, with Zidane comfortable enough to hand his youngster some valuable minutes. Lucas Vazquez entered the fray in place of Bale with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.

The final minutes passed with Real laying on an exhibition in top-brand football, but Ramos made sure there was a sour end to the proceedings, and Spanish daily AS questioned his second yellow for an elbow challenging Borja Valle for a header:

Deportivo need not take the result as any indication as to how their season will play out. Manager Pepe Mel will be wise to the fact his side were taking on likely the best team in world football.

Real, meanwhile, must feel their title defence is in good shape, but Ronaldo will be missing for another three games while Ramos will miss next Sunday's first home game of the season against Valencia.