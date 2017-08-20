Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on James Rodriguez, Renato Sanches

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Bayern Munich would reportedly have to pay up to £42 million if they want to sign James Rodriguez permanently. Details of the Colombia international's loan switch from Real Madrid earlier this summer were made public and reveal the playmaker will earn £5.9 million a year.

A report from German publication Spiegel (h/t MailOnline's Danny Gallagher) revealed how Bayern will pay two instalments of £5.9 million each over the course of James' proposed two-year loan stay.

More details from the report revealed how much James could earn during his time in Munich: "His €541,670 (£496,000) per month wages, before tax, see the Colombian banking in the region of £5.9m annually."



Additionally, the South American schemer will be due further monetary rewards should he meet the following performance targets: "The payments don't stop there, however, with James owed a €250,000 (£230,000) bonus should he score 12 goals for his new club this season. Another €250,000 payment will come his way should that figure reach 20."

Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

The figures are lofty, but they speak to the confidence Bayern have in being able to revive James' career. His development has stalled somewhat during the last two seasons amid struggles for playing time on Los Blancos' manager Zinedine Zidane's watch.

James made a mere 13 starts in La Liga last season, according to WhoScored.com. The same source revealed how James made just 17 league starts the season before.

However, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti knows James well, having signed the 26-year-old while in charge at Real in 2014. Ancelotti's faith in James' vision, flair and technique will be vital in getting this mercurial talent back on track.

Helping James return to his best will be key to another successful season for Ancelotti in Munich. Bayern need the Colombian to refresh things on the flanks.

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Franck Ribery is now 34, and the club sent Douglas Costa to Juventus. Meanwhile, Ancelotti recently had to address reports 33-year-old Arjen Robben is unhappy, per ESPN.co.uk's Mark Lovell.

James can be the key to a more fluid brand of attacking football this season. If so, he will justify the huge fees inherent in his loan deal.

One player James may not work with is Renato Sanches, with Serie A giants Juventus asking to loan the Portuguese midfielder, per unnamed sources in Germany (h/t La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football-Italia.net).

A report from Calciomercato.com noted how Juve may want to loan Sanches "until the end of next season" as a way to beat AC Milan and Manchester United to the gifted 19-year-old's signature.

Sanches' availability is still the subject of speculation, despite Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently telling Corriere dello Sport (h/t Football-Italia) he "doubts" the midfielder will move to Italy this summer.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern have restocked their midfield ranks already during this transfer window thanks to the arrivals of Corentin Tolisso and Sebastian Rudy. It means Sanches could again struggle to get on the pitch after a dismal debut campaign in Germany last season when he failed to score a goal or register a single assist, per WhoScored.com.

Yet Sanches would face the same struggle playing for Juve. The Bianconeri already have Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira in the middle, while the club has also added Blaise Matuidi from Paris Saint-Germain, per BBC Sport.

Sanches would be best served staying at Bayern and working harder to catch Ancelotti's eye this season.

It's something James should have little trouble doing as he bids to remind two of Europe's top clubs of his immense talent.