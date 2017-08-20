PSG Transfer News: Lucas Moura Monaco Swap Rumours, Grzegorz Krychowiak Latest

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

AS Monaco are reportedly poised to agree to sell Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, with winger Lucas Moura moving in the opposite direction. Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to sign PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak if they fail to land Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater.

French newspaper Le10Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) reported PSG are close to agreeing a €180 million (£165 million) player-plus-cash deal to sign Mbappe, with Lucas moving to the French Riviera club.

PSG have recently emerged as the new favourites to sign Mbappe if the French striking sensation is to leave the Stade Louis II this summer, having already cut a £200 million cheque to sign Neymar from Barcelona.

Lucas hasn't quite lived up to the expectations for him when he arrived at the Parc des Princes from Sao Paulo in 2012, although the club's official Twitter account recently highlighted his talent on the ball:

There may be other PSG players courting more Monaco interest than Lucas, however, as Calciomercato.com said Presnel Kimpembe, Adrien Rabiot and Javier Pastore have also caught their attention.

Lucas has been able to compete with the competition in Paris until now, but Messi Minutes added new winger Neymar to a list of wide players that already looks overpopulated:

PSG have taken to shifting dead wood in an effort to balance the books after Neymar's world-record arrival, with former outcast Jese Rodriguez having recently joined Stoke City on loan.

Elsewhere, The Sun (h/t Daily Star's James Benson) reported Chelsea hope to complete a loan deal for Krychowiak if they continue to make little progress in their approach for Leicester's Drinkwater.

This comes after Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com) wrote that Krychowiak has already been offered to AC Milan, a sign suggesting they're eager to offload the player.

Sport Witness provided a breakdown of the PSG players who could be sold in order to make back some money for the Parisian outfit:

While Jese has moved to Stoke (and scored on his debut), Blaise Matuidi has moved to Juventus, making him one of the priority sales still at the club heading into the final week of the transfer window.

Krychowiak moved to PSG from Sevilla last summer but has failed to establish himself as a first-team starter. After Nemanja Matic left for Manchester United, he could be given the chance to recapture his old form at Stamford Bridge.