Barcelona Open 2017 La Liga Campaign with 2-0 Win over Real Betis

Barcelona began the 2017-18 La Liga season with a 2-0 win over Real Betis and climbed to the top of the standings after their season opener at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening.

Gerard Deulofeu forced Betis defender Alin Tosca into scoring an own-goal before assisting Sergi Roberto for Barcelona's second, and Lionel Messi was unfortunate not to get on the score sheet after hitting the woodwork three times.

Paco Alcacer started in attack for the Blaugrana as manager Ernesto Valverde collected three points in his league debut as Barca boss, with Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta both absent from Sunday's squad.

Barcelona paid tribute to the victims of the recent attack in the city with a show of solidarity, via BigSport:

After a summer that saw star man Neymar move to Paris Saint-Germain and Barca lose 5-1 to rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, the campaign could begin in earnest at home to Betis.

Although much has changed at the Camp Nou, Valverde's first league game in charge of the club suggested more of the same will come from the hosts, who dominated possession and chances on goal to begin with.

Messi came close with two free-kicks in the opening half-hour before cracking an attempt off the post in the 35th minute, but the Argentinian finally had a hand in the opening a few phases later.

A low cross inside the box took a flick off Betis defender Tosca, although ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan told of Messi's input on the opening strike:

Los Verdiblancos were biding their time staying on level terms prior to the breakthrough, and their fortunes dipped again just minutes later when Deulofeu was once again at the heart of Barcelona's second.

His cut-back to an onrushing Roberto gave the midfielder an easy finish in front of goal, a landmark incision from the man who saved the club's UEFA Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain last term, per OptaJose:

Messi picked up his one-man show after the break and again looked likely to be next on the score sheet, almost doing so when he cranked a curling effort off the outside of the left post on the hour mark:

Betis brought summer signing Javi Garcia on for his debut after 68 minutes, the former Real Madrid, Benfica and Zenit St. Petersburg midfielder having returned to Spain's top flight after eight years in foreign leagues.

Once again, Messi went close from a free-kick situation and gave visiting goalkeeper Adan a fright from long range not long before Aleix Vidal almost got in soon after coming on for Deulofeu.

Although Messi's movement and space-spotting meant a season-opening goal seemed destined, he was teased by the frame again when his sizzling shot after a neat interchange thwacked the left post.

The Barca No. 10 had one more opportunity before full time and almost squeezed his way through on goal before Betis' Aissa Mandi saved his side's blushes with a late slide in, keeping the hosts scoreless in the second period.

Barcelona will hold the perch as La Liga leaders for the time being, at least until Real Madrid start their season with a trip to Deportivo La Coruna later Sunday night.

Valverde knows Barca will need to develop a more cut-throat streak moving forward, particularly if the second-half display against Betis is any indication, but his campaign as chief is off to a positive start for now.