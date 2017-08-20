Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reportedly to Sign Contract to Return to Manchester United

Michael Sohn/Associated Press

Veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will reportedly sign a new contract with Manchester United, possibly as early as next week.

According to ESPN FC's Andy Mitten, his swift recovery from the knee injury that ended his 2016-17 campaign has sped up the timeline for a new deal. He was previously not offered a new contract at the end of last season.

The 35-year-old joined United in the summer of 2016 and enjoyed a fine first season at Old Trafford, but it came to a premature end after he suffered a bad knee injury in the UEFA Europa League.

When he wasn't offered a new deal, most fans and pundits assumed he would continue his rehabilitation and sign with an MLS team early in 2018. His rehab took place at United's AON Training Centre, however, fuelling rumours he could return to the Red Devils.

Manager Jose Mourinho and the Swede have always got along well, and Ibrahimovic was a favourite of the tactician last season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise he's set to return now that his injury concerns are nearly in the rearview mirror.

The club spent big on Romelu Lukaku during the summer, but the two powerful strikers could rotate, with United active in the UEFA Champions League, as well as multiple domestic competitions.