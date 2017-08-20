Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Ben Gibson Rumours, Samir Nasri Medical

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City will reportedly look to Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson as an alternative to West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans. Elsewhere, Citizens misfit Samir Nasri is set for a medical with Antalyaspor.

West Brom central defender Evans has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks, but the Mirror's John Richardson reported City will bid for Gibson if the Baggies refuse their approach.

Richardson added West Brom are eager to secure £30 million for their Northern Ireland international after rejecting City's £18 million Evans bid last week, forcing the suitors to reconsider their defensive options.

It's said Citizens manager Pep Guardiola is "anxious to bring in a British player" as he hopes to find cover for Vincent Kompany, and the Daily Mail's Adam Crafton has previously spoken of Gibson as a desirable target:

Gibson was part of the Boro team that was relegated from the Premier League last season, and it's understood the player's uncle, club chairman Steve Gibson, wants to see his nephew remain on Teesside for now.

The 24-year-old is regarded as a future star despite his drop down to the Championship at the Riverside Stadium, and Keith Downie of Sky Sports recently suggested the club are adamant to keep hold of their man:

City have improved their full-back options significantly this summer with the acquisitions of Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker from AS Monaco and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively, but no central defenders have arrived as of yet.

John Stones, Eliaquim Mangala and Nicolas Otamendi have all come to City in recent years in a bid to find a cemented partner for captain Kompany, but it appears Guardiola is adamant to add further to that crop.

As for City departures, Nasri looks set to join Super Lig outfit Antalyaspor after arriving in Turkey for a medical with the club, according to Goal's Sam Lee.

The French puppeteer spent last season on loan at Sevilla with some degree of success, but Turkish Football's Emre Sarigul posted images on Sunday of Nasri en route to his medical, preparing for a permanent City exit:

Lee explained Nasri's £180,000-per-week wages have made finding a willing suitor difficult this summer, but Nasri could have the opportunity to rediscover his past playing potential in Turkey's top flight.

However, the two-year contract offered by Antalyaspor contains a clause leaving them free to terminate the deal if Nasri is banned as a result of using an outlawed drip service in the United States in December 2016.