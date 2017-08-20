Tottenham Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Toby Alderweireld and Kevin Wimmer

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly spoken to Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld about a possible transfer, as the Belgium international struggles to negotiate a new contract.

Alderweireld isn't the only Spurs defender who is the subject of transfer speculation. West Bromwich Albion will sign Kevin Wimmer provided Baggies boss Tony Pulis wants to spend £15 million on the Austrian.

There is no doubt Alderweireld is the more important of the two. The former Atletico Madrid and Southampton man has emerged as the rock of Tottenham's unyielding defence.

His steady performances have attracted interest from Chelsea, according to the Sunday Times (h/t Metro's Louis Sealey):



"It is claimed Premier League champions Chelsea are considering taking advantage of the stand-off and launching a move to bring Alderweireld to Stamford Bridge.

"Conte wants Chelsea to secure deals for three of four more players before the window closes at the end of the month and Belgium international Alderweireld has emerged as a target.

"The Sunday Times say Manchester City and Serie A giants Inter Milan have also registered an interest in the former Ajax star and Tottenham chairman Levy may be reluctant to do business with a direct rival."

Sealey also detailed how far apart Alderweireld and Spurs are regarding a new contract: "According to the Sunday Times, Alderweireld wants his £49,000-per-week salary to be almost doubled but [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy has so far refused to meet his demands."



Tottenham's key players' desire to be paid wages commensurate with their status in the game has become an issue for the north London side recently. Left-back Danny Rose publicly bemoaned his pay during a recent interview with Dave Kidd of The Sun.

Although Rose later apologised, the outburst was applauded and endorsed by his team-mates, according to another report from Kidd.

Alderweireld is looking for a significant increase in wages, and his performances over the past two seasons have merited as much. The 28-year-old is the talisman of a defence that was breached the fewest times in the Premier League last season.

He is quick, intelligent, commanding in the air and comfortable in possession. In other words, the Belgian has everything a standout modern centre-back should possess.

It would be in Tottenham's best interest to pay what it takes to keep such a key figure in the fold for longer.

The same can't be said of Wimmer, who has struggled for regular playing time despite his versatility and talent. The Austria international could be on his way to West Brom, with Baggies officials prepared to pay his asking price, per Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News:

As Dorsett also pointed out, the final decision rests with Pulis, who must decide whether he can justify this level of investment. Even so, Dorsett added that signing Wimmer would not mean the exit door for West Brom's key defender:

Jonny Evans has emerged as a prime target for Manchester City, who have already had a bid for the Baggies captain worth £18 million rejected, per Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News.

City signed former Spurs right-back Kyle Walker earlier this summer, meaning selling Wimmer to the Baggies would further reduce Tottenham's defensive depth. However, the north London club is on the verge of spending a club-record £42 million on Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez, per David Ornstein of BBC Sport, with the Colombian's transfer subject to a work permit.

If Spurs can secure £15 million or more for Wimmer, it'd be a deal too good not to take. Similarly, Alderweireld is too important to let go, even if it means having to double his wages.