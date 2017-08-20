Chelsea Transfer News: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Fuels Summer Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has once again weighed in on the transfer rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea or Milan this summer, telling an Italian radio station he needs to leave the club if he wants to grow.

He made the comments during an interview with Radio Montecarlo Italy (h/t The Sun's Andrew Richardson):

"I am still reflecting on whether I should leave or not.

"This club and these fans are incredible, but if I want to grow, I feel I need to leave.

"This is the question I keep on asking myself—and I don't have an answer.

"I need time to think about it. If I want to grow, I surely need to leave this summer."

This isn't the first major hint the Gabon international has dropped this summer.

He openly asked former club Milan to make a move earlier this month:

The Rossoneri appear to be the clear favourites to land Aubameyang, although the Blues continue to be linked with the 28-year-old as well.

Aubameyang has been openly talking about leaving BVB for years, expressing his desire to play for Real Madrid on plenty of occasions. Last year, he again explained how playing for Los Blancos would make his grandfather proud, per Soccer Laduma's David Kappel.

Somehow, the former Saint-Etienne man still plies his trade for Dortmund, despite all of the chatter and speculation. He's been a consistent scoring force in the Bundesliga, as you can see in the video below, but clubs seem hesitant to make their move:

Milan have already added a stud striker this summer; Andre Silva opened his account for the club with a brace on Thursday against KF Shkendija. Still, it's hard to see why the Rossoneri aren't jumping at the chance to sign their former star.

If that continues, Chelsea should try their luck before the summer transfer window comes to an end. The Blues added Alvaro Morata this summer, but manager Antonio Conte has played with two strikers before to maximise his Juventus team's scoring output.