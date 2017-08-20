    Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumour on Manchester City Push for Alexis Sanchez

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal looks on before the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
    Dan Istitene/Getty Images

    Manchester City are once again being linked with a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, with the latest rumours saying the Citizens will offer £70 million to land the Chilean before the end of the transfer window.

    Per the Daily Mirror's Steve Bates, manager Pep Guardiola still hasn't given up on landing Sanchez, despite countless declarations from the Gunners they will not sell their star forward under any circumstances.

    Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has had to answer questions regarding Sanchez in just about every press conference this summer and was at it again earlier this week. Per Metro's Mark Brus, he explained why he won't sell the former Barcelona man, even though he only has one year left on his contract:

    "It is a financial sacrifice. It is a sacrifice that you have to calculate how much it costs. If you let the player go and you buy somebody, you maybe spend more than you lose.

    "And if you extend the contract it maybe costs you more than you lose when you keep the player."

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the The FA Community Shield between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 6, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    The Gunners have reportedly been trying to sign Sanchez to a new contract since the start of last season, to no avail. He has yet to feature for the club in the Premier League this season.

    Per the report, Sanchez has made it clear to City he wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, despite interest from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain. In the case of a sale, the Gunners would rather not strengthen a direct rival.

    A large enough fee could force Wenger's hand, although the veteran tactician seems adament not to give in. If Sanchez can lead the club back to the UEFA Champions League next season, it may just be worth clinging on to him for one more season.

