Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumour on Manchester City Push for Alexis Sanchez

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Manchester City are once again being linked with a move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, with the latest rumours saying the Citizens will offer £70 million to land the Chilean before the end of the transfer window.

Per the Daily Mirror's Steve Bates, manager Pep Guardiola still hasn't given up on landing Sanchez, despite countless declarations from the Gunners they will not sell their star forward under any circumstances.

Gunners manager Arsene Wenger has had to answer questions regarding Sanchez in just about every press conference this summer and was at it again earlier this week. Per Metro's Mark Brus, he explained why he won't sell the former Barcelona man, even though he only has one year left on his contract:

"It is a financial sacrifice. It is a sacrifice that you have to calculate how much it costs. If you let the player go and you buy somebody, you maybe spend more than you lose.



"And if you extend the contract it maybe costs you more than you lose when you keep the player."



Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The Gunners have reportedly been trying to sign Sanchez to a new contract since the start of last season, to no avail. He has yet to feature for the club in the Premier League this season.

Per the report, Sanchez has made it clear to City he wants to move to the Etihad Stadium, despite interest from other clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain. In the case of a sale, the Gunners would rather not strengthen a direct rival.

A large enough fee could force Wenger's hand, although the veteran tactician seems adament not to give in. If Sanchez can lead the club back to the UEFA Champions League next season, it may just be worth clinging on to him for one more season.