Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Improved Philippe Coutinho Bid

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Barcelona have reportedly not given up on their quest to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho and will return to Anfield with an improved offer of £130 million.

That's according to Neil Fissler of the Daily Express, who reported the Reds have already turned down three separate bids from the Blaugrana. The previous offer was said to be worth up to £119 million, but only £80 million was offered up front, with the rest coming in the form of bonus money.

Liverpool reportedly value the player at £140 million, and the British press are adamant the Catalans are still pushing hard for his signature. Spanish newspapers, including Sport (via B/R Football), tell a different story, however:

The saga started in earnest when Coutinho handed in an official transfer request earlier this month, only to be rebuffed by Liverpool immediately. The Fenway Sports Group made it very clear they won't sell the 25-year-old, who has yet to feature in this year's Premier League.

Barcelona are working with a huge transfer kitty in the wake of the Neymar sale, with the Brazilian joining Paris Saint-Germain for a fee close to £200 million. That huge budget makes it easy for the Reds to increase their asking price, however, knowing the La Liga giants are desperate to add talent.

While many analysts praised Liverpool's decision to turn down the previous offers, some wondered whether football reasons were the main factor. ESPN FC's Alex Shaw was among those pundits:

Juventus showed the value of patience in the Paul Pogba sale, however, rebuffing offers from several clubs for years before cashing in last summer. Thanks to his young age and spotless injury record, the France international maintained―and even grew―his value.

With transfer fees rising quickly―the record has been broken in back-to-back summer transfer widows―it's reasonable to assume clubs would offer just as much, if not more, for Coutinho next summer.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Rather than selling him now, when there's little time to find a replacement, it would be prudent to keep hold of him for the near future. The Brazil international is on a long-term deal, putting the Reds in a position of strength in negotiations.

It would also aid FSG, who could send a powerful signal of ambition by refusing to give in. Barcelona are said to be offering an enormous amount of money, but for the fans, a sale at any price would likely be seen as a sign of weakness.

As long as Coutinho doesn't play or make a public statement, this rumour won't go away―even after the conclusion of the summer window.