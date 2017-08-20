Manchester United Transfer News: Julian Draxler Battle Rumours Emerge

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler, who continues to be linked with a Premier League move despite his agent ruling out a summer transfer.

According to John Richardson of the Daily Mirror, the 23-year-old has been "put up for sale" as PSG continue their chase of AS Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, who could cost as much as £160 million.

Les Parisiens have already spent close to £200 million on Neymar this summer and need to recoup some cash to balance the books, leading to this latest round of Draxler rumours.

Draxler's agent, Roger Wittmann, previously told Sport 1 (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson) reports from L'Equipe that his client was available were untrue, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from spinning:

"We are not interested in whether L'Equipe wrote something. There has been no change, it is not a topic.

"If somebody writes 'I have this information from Nasser Al-Khelaifi [PSG chairman and CEO],' then I will consider it and call the president to speak about Julian's situation.

"Once again, though, this is not the case. So, everything has been said."

Richardson―as well as other outlets―quoted an asking price of just £32 million, an absolute bargain in this transfer window, especially considering Draxler only moved to France in January. Charles Watts of Football.london thought there was no question teams should sign him for such a fee:

Per Richardson, United manager Jose Mourinho could finally move on from Inter's Ivan Perisic, a player the club has been trying to sign throughout the summer, and instead target Draxler. Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with the Germany international, too.

A transfer seems highly unlikely, however, despite the insistence from both French and English media he is available. Draxler has been a smash hit in Paris, and it's hard to see why PSG would consider a sale already, especially for such a minimal fee.

While the former Wolfsburg man does much of his damage coming from the left wing―Neymar's preferred position―he's versatile enough to play all over midfield. At the very least, one has to assume manager Unai Emery will try to fit both into his squad.

Even if Les Parisiens do decide to sell Draxler―which seems unlikely before the January window―they'll likely hold out for a much larger fee than just £32 million, which would barely make a difference in their quest to comply with financial fair play. If they do land Mbappe, they'll need to balance out more than £350 million, and the Ligue 1 giants could likely fetch at least £60 million for their star winger.

This late in the summer transfer window, and with the Ligue 1 season already underway, it's hard to see the club part with one of their top talents, however.