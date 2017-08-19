Doug Marrone Says He's Unsure If Blake Bortles or Chad Henne Will Be Starting QB

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Two days after Jacksonville Jaguars fans loudly booed Blake Bortles during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field, the team has opened up the quarterback competition.

Per the Associated Press (via The Score), Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Saturday he will "see how this thing goes" before naming Bortles or Chad Henne the starting quarterback for Thursday's preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers.

After Jacksonville's 12-8 loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday, Marrone told reporters the quarterback job was "right up there for grabs, and either person can grab it."

Bortles played four series against Tampa Bay, going 8-of-13 for 65 yards, and all four drives ended in a Jaguars punt. Henne didn't light up the stat sheet when he took over, going 6-of-10 for 44 yards with no touchdowns.

Brandon Allen actually had the best performance of any Jacksonville quarterback. A sixth-round pick in 2016, he went 10-of-15 for 144 yards and one touchdown.

The Jaguars drafted Bortles third overall in 2014. He showed promise in 2015 with 4,428 passing yards and 35 touchdowns, but the 25-year-old regressed last season with 3,905 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Jacksonville will open the 2017 regular season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.