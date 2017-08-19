Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours Following Stoke City Upset

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Inter Milan will reportedly offer Marcelo Brozovic to Arsenal, while the Gunners are also linked with Real Madrid youngster Marcos Llorente, who could leave Los Blancos in search of more playing time.

According to Italian TV channel SportItalia (h/t The Sun's Gary Stonehouse), Arsenal are the favourites to land Brozovic, a player who has consistently been linked with a move to the Premier League since his arrival in Italy.

Brozovic originally joined Inter on loan in January 2015―the loan from Dinamo Zagreb was later made permanent―and flashed tremendous upside as soon as he set foot on the pitch, with several spectacular goals.

The 2015-16 campaign was arguably Brozovic's best, as the 24-year-old played in a central role as opposed to out wide. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

With his strong play came a constant barrage of transfer rumours, mostly involving Chelsea. The Daily Mail's Matt Barlow even claimed Brozovic was set to join the Blues last summer, but a move never materialised.

Brozovic remains a divisive player, capable of putting together starring displays one week and completely disappearing the next. His lack of consistency has long been an issue and should explain why he's seemingly once again available.

It's hard to see how the Croatia international would fit in at Arsenal, however. The Gunners already have a surplus of talented midfielders―and in the case of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey, players who struggle with consistency―and need to spend to upgrade their defence.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Investing in upside is never a bad idea, but Brozovic is 24 and has developed little since moving to the Italian fashion capital.

From that perspective, Llorente would be a smarter option. According to AS' Gonzalo Castro, Mateo Kovacic's fine form means the talented midfielder could be on his way out at the Bernabeu, and Arsenal are on the list of possible suitors.

The 22-year-old has yet to make the squad for a competitive fixture this season, a disappointing development after he flashed so much promise on loan at Alaves last year. Here are some of his highlights:

The talented distributor showed tremendous upside as a defensive specialist, and his performances showed he's ready to start and too good to waste away on Madrid's bench.

But according to AS, Real are looking for either a loan deal or a transfer with a buy-back option, which may not suit the Gunners. Arsenal are not in the business of developing players for other clubs.