Giants' Michael Bowie Charged with Domestic Assault, Warrant Issued for Arrest

Uncredited/Associated Press

New York Giants offensive lineman Michael Bowie was charged Friday with misdemeanor domestic assault and battery in Oklahoma following an alleged incident involving his girlfriend.

Lori Fullbright‏ of KOTV first reported the news. James Kratch of NJ Advance Media noted Bowie, who also faces two counts of property damage, has a warrant out for his arrest in Tulsa County.

The 25-year-old Tulsa native won't travel to FirstEnergy Stadium with the Giants to face off with the Cleveland Browns in their second preseason game, according to Kratch. Kratch also passed along a statement from the organization about the developing story.

"We were made aware of the Michael Bowie situation Saturday afternoon. We immediately notified NFL security," the Giants said. "Michael will not make the trip for our game in Cleveland as we gather more information on this issue."

Tulsa County assistant district attorney Kenneth Elmore told the Tulsa World the information he's received suggests the argument "began over finances, but then became physical when Bowie's girlfriend made a remark about his mother."

Elmore also explained to the Tulsa World "police determined Bowie grabbed his girlfriend by the neck during the argument and threw her on the ground, then broke two TVs and punched a hole in her wall."

The Giants signed the offensive tackle to a reserve/future contract back in January. The lineman, who's previously spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns, is set to make $540,000 for the 2017 season if he makes the team's final roster, per Spotrac.

Adam Bisnowaty, Chad Wheeler and Jarron Jones are in line to receive more playing time at tackle Monday night due to Bowie's absence.