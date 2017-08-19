    Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jonny Evans, Eliaquim Mangala

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2017

    SWANSEA, WALES - MAY 21: Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at Liberty Stadium on May 21, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)
    Harry Trump/Getty Images

    Manchester City will reportedly make another bid for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans.

    According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, after seeing an initial £18 million offer rejected, City are ready to return with a new bid for the Northern Ireland international. However, the Manchester outfit are said to be wary of being "held to ransom" for the former Manchester United man.

    "At 29, Evans will have little or no sell-on value and, while City recognise it is an inflated market, the club will switch to other options should West Brom demand what they believe is an unrealistic price," Jackson reported.

    It's added an offer of around £25 million with further incentives may be enough to convince the Baggies to cash in on their captain.

    Although City supporters wouldn't be rushing out to get Evans' name on their jerseys if he were to arrive, there's no doubt he would add depth to a key area for the team. Commentator Ian Darke hailed how consistent the centre-back has been in recent years, particularly in big games for his country:

    City have quality options all over the pitch after a summer of big spending, though there will still be some concerns at centre-back.

    Pep Guardiola's side were much improved when Vincent Kompany was available last term, though his injury issues in recent seasons make the Belgian difficult to rely on. Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have both failed to convince under the coach too.

    Evans is a forceful defender and an excellent reader of the game, meaning he would be an extremely dependable option for City. Factor in his calm distribution, and if this one goes through, it is easy to see him blossoming at the Etihad Stadium.

             

    Eliaquim Mangala Edging Closer to Inter

    According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, if City bring Evans in, it would pave the way for Eliaquim Mangala to join Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

    "Inter have been linked with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, but the Gunners will not sell, and the Serie A giants believe City will sanction the Mangala deal as soon as they get Evans," Cross reported.

    Mangala arrived at City in 2014 with a reputation as a rising star, having shone during his time at FC Porto. However, he struggled in the Premier League and was sent out on loan to Valencia last season.

    As James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted earlier in August, Guardiola may have been willing to give the 26-year-old another chance:

    GIRONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 15: Eliaquim Mangala of Manchester City in action during the pre-season friendly match between Girona and Manchester City at Municipal de Montilivi Stadium on August 15, 2017 in Girona, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/G
    Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

    However, the pursuit of Evans appears to have spelled the end for Mangala. Regardless of whether the West Brom man arrives, the Frenchman needs regular minutes in what should be the peak years of his career; he is more likely to get those at the San Siro than the Etihad Stadium.

    While English football may not be suited to his game, Mangala will still feel he can recapture the form that made him one of the standout defenders in Europe during his time Porto. If he can do so, he would be a fine acquisition for the Serie A outfit.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pulisic Kicks Off Dortmund's Season in Style 🇺🇸

      Streamable
      via Streamable
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Prem Live — All the Afternoon Games Covered

      Barry Glendenning
      via the Guardian
      Manchester City logo
      Manchester City

      David Silva: the Man for All Seasons

      Stephen Tudor
      via uMAXit Football
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Madrid Worried Asensio's €350M Buyout Clause Is Too Low

      José Félix Díaz
      via MARCA in English