Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jonny Evans, Eliaquim Mangala

Manchester City will reportedly make another bid for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans.

According to Jamie Jackson of the Guardian, after seeing an initial £18 million offer rejected, City are ready to return with a new bid for the Northern Ireland international. However, the Manchester outfit are said to be wary of being "held to ransom" for the former Manchester United man.

"At 29, Evans will have little or no sell-on value and, while City recognise it is an inflated market, the club will switch to other options should West Brom demand what they believe is an unrealistic price," Jackson reported.

It's added an offer of around £25 million with further incentives may be enough to convince the Baggies to cash in on their captain.

Although City supporters wouldn't be rushing out to get Evans' name on their jerseys if he were to arrive, there's no doubt he would add depth to a key area for the team. Commentator Ian Darke hailed how consistent the centre-back has been in recent years, particularly in big games for his country:

City have quality options all over the pitch after a summer of big spending, though there will still be some concerns at centre-back.

Pep Guardiola's side were much improved when Vincent Kompany was available last term, though his injury issues in recent seasons make the Belgian difficult to rely on. Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have both failed to convince under the coach too.

Evans is a forceful defender and an excellent reader of the game, meaning he would be an extremely dependable option for City. Factor in his calm distribution, and if this one goes through, it is easy to see him blossoming at the Etihad Stadium.

Eliaquim Mangala Edging Closer to Inter

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, if City bring Evans in, it would pave the way for Eliaquim Mangala to join Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.

"Inter have been linked with Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi, but the Gunners will not sell, and the Serie A giants believe City will sanction the Mangala deal as soon as they get Evans," Cross reported.

Mangala arrived at City in 2014 with a reputation as a rising star, having shone during his time at FC Porto. However, he struggled in the Premier League and was sent out on loan to Valencia last season.

As James Robson of the Manchester Evening News noted earlier in August, Guardiola may have been willing to give the 26-year-old another chance:

However, the pursuit of Evans appears to have spelled the end for Mangala. Regardless of whether the West Brom man arrives, the Frenchman needs regular minutes in what should be the peak years of his career; he is more likely to get those at the San Siro than the Etihad Stadium.

While English football may not be suited to his game, Mangala will still feel he can recapture the form that made him one of the standout defenders in Europe during his time Porto. If he can do so, he would be a fine acquisition for the Serie A outfit.