    JuJu Smith-Schuster Diagnosed with Concussion Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs. Lions

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2017

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 11: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action against the New York Giants during an NFL preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 11, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 20-12. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol following the team's 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the news regarding Smith-Schuster to reporters Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

    Smith-Schuster has had a rough go of it in the injury department since he was drafted in the second round. 

    Not only did he deal with nagging ankle and knee issues early in training camp, but he suffered a concussion in the Steelers' preseason opener against the New York Giants

    Despite that, he has been productive for the Steelers with 17 receptions for 231 yards. He also has three touchdown grabs, which is tied for the team lead with Antonio Brown.

    Smith-Schuster seems to have surpassed Martavis Bryant as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second-favorite target among wideouts and is coming off a game that saw him register two catches for 39 yards and a score against the Bengals.

    News of another injury is discouraging for Smith-Schuster, but the Steelers are replete with depth at receiver and should have no problem withstanding any sort of absence. 

    Brown should continue to operate as Roethlisberger's primary pass-catcher on the outside with Bryant, with Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter seeing an increased workload if the former USC star is forced to miss action.

    Pittsburgh is set to face the Detroit Lions in a Sunday night matchup in Week 8. 

    🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥

    1. JPP Dedicates Sack Dance to Fan Battling Cancer

    2. Rams Are Best Team in NFC Right Now

    3. Winners and Losers of NFL Week 7

    4. Are We Trending Toward Pats Super Bowl Repeat?

    5. Buying or Selling Week 6 Fantasy Breakouts

    6. Updated NFC North Power Rankings

    7. Class of 2004 QBs Are Still Grinding, Is the Trio the Best Ever?

    8. Lefkoe's Locks Week 6

    9. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 5

    10. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 4: Send Blake Bortles to the Moon Already

    11. Lefkoe's Locks: Week 3 Gambling Preview and Predictions

    12. Gridiron Heights, Season 2, Ep. 3: "Being JJ Watt’s Brother Must Really Suck"

    13. Lefkoe's Locks: Gambling Preview & Prediction for NFL Week 2

    14. Gridiron Heights, Season 2 Ep. 1: 28-3 Jokes for Life

    15. Why Pats' Cooks Is a Fire Fantasy Pick

    16. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season

    17. Will Matt Ryan Be a Top 5 QB in 2017?

    Right Arrow Icon

    Related

      Video Play Button
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Is Flacco Elite? We Finally Have an Answer 🙃

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Hunt Is on for Smith-Schuster's Stolen Bike

      Andrew Gould
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tomlin: 'We've Invested a Lot in Bryant, Won't Trade Him'

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Marshawn's 1-Game Suspension Upheld After Appeal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report