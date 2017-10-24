JuJu Smith-Schuster Diagnosed with Concussion Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs. Lions

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is in concussion protocol following the team's 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced the news regarding Smith-Schuster to reporters Tuesday, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

Smith-Schuster has had a rough go of it in the injury department since he was drafted in the second round.

Not only did he deal with nagging ankle and knee issues early in training camp, but he suffered a concussion in the Steelers' preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Despite that, he has been productive for the Steelers with 17 receptions for 231 yards. He also has three touchdown grabs, which is tied for the team lead with Antonio Brown.

Smith-Schuster seems to have surpassed Martavis Bryant as quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's second-favorite target among wideouts and is coming off a game that saw him register two catches for 39 yards and a score against the Bengals.

News of another injury is discouraging for Smith-Schuster, but the Steelers are replete with depth at receiver and should have no problem withstanding any sort of absence.

Brown should continue to operate as Roethlisberger's primary pass-catcher on the outside with Bryant, with Eli Rogers, Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter seeing an increased workload if the former USC star is forced to miss action.

Pittsburgh is set to face the Detroit Lions in a Sunday night matchup in Week 8.

🔥 Top Videos from Around B/R 🔥