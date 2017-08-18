Real Madrid Transfer News: Gareth Bale Demands Clarity on Exit Rumours

Boris Grdanoski/Associated Press

Gareth Bale has reportedly asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for clarity regarding his future, telling him to either sell him immediately or keep him in the squad.

That's according to Catalan outlet Diario Gol (h/t Daily Express' Jack Otway), one of the main driving forces behind the persistent transfer rumours that have followed the Welshman this summer.

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Per the report, Manchester United and Chelsea maintain an interest in Bale, who is said to fear for his role following the emergence of both Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez. The 28-year-old would prefer a move to England if he is sold, but United, who have been linked with him most frequently, do not plan on meeting Los Blancos' £109 million valuation.

Asensio's quick rise up the Real pecking order has only fuelled speculation, as the former Mallorca man has become the talk of the town in the Spanish capital. The 21-year-old is part of a youth movement at the club, via Real Madrid TV's Phil Kitromilides:

But exit rumours involving Bale go back much further than Asensio's rise. Madrid-based newspaper Marca, in particular, has published almost daily reports about the Wales international, and as reported by Sport Witness, their agenda against the winger goes back years:

The fomer Tottenham Hotspur star enjoyed a fine first season in Madrid after joining the club in 2013, but persistent injury concerns have plagued him since. When healthy, he's been mostly solid for Los Blancos, but he hasn't lived up to his hefty price tag―he has never lived up to the label as the most expensive player in the world (his record transfer fee has been broken several times over).

For a club as ambitious as Real, that wasn't good enough, and the fans and local media quickly moved on to other options. Asensio is a budding star who has impressed while Bale worked his way back to full health, and he has fast become a local favourite.

As shared by OptaJose, Bale is in the middle of a poor spell of form, at the worst possible time:

He didn't feature in the return leg of the Spanish Super Cup Wednesday, while Asensio endeared himself to the fans even more by scoring the opener against Barcelona.

Bale is expected to stay at Madrid and feature heavily in the upcoming season when healthy, but the 2017-18 campaign could be a make-or-break season for the speedster.

In Asensio and Vazquez, manager Zinedine Zidane has two quality alternatives who are currently more popular with the fans, and there are other young options waiting in the wings. Dani Ceballos joined the club this summer, and big things are expected from the former Real Betis man.