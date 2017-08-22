Manchester United Transfers News: Latest Rumours on Ryan Sessegnon

Ian Horrocks/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly have a "significant interest" in Fulham's teenage sensation Ryan Sessegnon.

According to Sky Sports News, the Red Devils are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur in pursuit of the youngster, who has been brilliant since bursting into the first team at Craven Cottage.

"Should Sessegnon become available in the future, Spurs appear certain to face competition from United, whose manager Jose Mourinho is also a keen admirer along with Mauricio Pochettino," the report noted.

It's added that if United were to land Sessegnon they would be willing to loan him back to the Championship side for a season. Fulham are said to be ready to resist any offers that come in this summer, though, including bids around the £25 million mark.

The 17-year-old has been exemplary for Fulham, excelling as both a left-back and a left-sided midfielder. Bleacher Report's Dean Jones suggested the teenager may not be ready for the top flight yet, though he has the talent to be a big success:

It's difficult not to be excited by Sessegnon's displays. On the wing he's a bundle of energy, seeking to raid forward at any opportunity and link play in the final third.

For a footballer who is still so young, he has also proved to be a composed and intelligent decision-maker. That blend of poise and physicality makes him an exciting talent and why some huge clubs from the Premier League are said to be taking a good look at him.

As noted by Squawka Football, Sessegnon is already a player of productivity despite his tender years:

Left-back has been a problem position for Manchester United since Mourinho's arrival at the club in May 2016, with many different solutions explored.

Daley Blind has performed well there already this season and appears to be the most dependable option at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw is a player plenty had high hopes for, though he has struggled with form and fitness; when he's at his best, he can provide an attacking thrust that is vital to breaking down deep-sitting defences.

Sessegnon appears to be that type of left-back too, and while he's clearly not ready for an elite side yet, all the facets are there for him to become a fantastic player. United, traditionally a home for the brightest stars in the English game, will surely be keen to ensure they don't miss out on him.