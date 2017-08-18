PSG Transfer News: Juan Foyth Blow Amid Tottenham Hotspur Rumours

JUAN CEVALLOS/Getty Images

The Juan Foyth transfer saga involving Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly taken yet another turn, with the latest rumours suggesting Spurs are once again in the lead for the talented defender.

According to El Dia (via Sport Witness), PSG had agreed a fee with Foyth's current club Estudiantes, and while the Argentinian preferred a move to London, a transfer to Les Parisiens seemed close.

But, per the same source, Spurs have surpassed PSG's offer, and with manager Mauricio Pochettino convincing the youngster to join his club, nothing appears to stand in the way of a move to the Premier League at this point.

Just days ago, it appeared PSG were in pole position to land the 19-year-old, per Somos Deporte (h/t ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson):

Foyth emerged as a star prospect at the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, where he was one of Argentina's few bright spots. He's an excellent passer who uses his vision and positioning, rather than brute strength, to beat attackers to the ball.

While some have compared him to Spurs star Toby Alderweireld, Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe thinks Manchester City's John Stones is a better comparison.

In his scouting breakdown, he pointed out the talent is obvious:

"He'll be some managers' cups of tea, but most certainly not others. Certain fanbases will take to him, others will endure heart palpitations every time he attempts to dribble around a striker with 40 yards of clear space behind him.

"What level Foyth reaches is almost impossible to predetermine given the pitfalls associated with his style, but it's clear why coaches like Mauricio Pochettino think they've spotted a rare talent that could be moulded into something great."

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Tottenham's inactivity during the 2017 summer transfer window has been well documented, but the one area the Premier League giants are close to addressing is defence.

Ajax star Davinson Sanchez is on his way to north London, pending a medical and work permit:

Adding the Colombian doesn't rule out a move for Foyth, however, particularly as the latter needs plenty more developing before he's ready to make an impact on the Premier League.