Miztourage Beats Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan at WWE SummerSlam 2017 Kickoff Show

The Miz and his Miztourage of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel teamed up to defeat the trio of The Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan on the SummerSlam Kickoff show Sunday at Barclays Center.

Jordan was unaware Miz had tagged in, and he delivered a Skull-Crushing Finale.

This was the first match of the night, and the crowd was sparse. Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com wondered if there was a specific reason this match went first:

Despite the lack of a crowd to watch the match, Scott Fishman of the Miami Herald gave the group props for its performance:

In the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, The Miz was embroiled in a feud with Jordan after Raw general manager Kurt Angle's son appeared on an episode of Miz TV.

The intercontinental champion used that as an opportunity to criticize Jordan and discredit everything he has accomplished in WWE. Jordan then took the fight to the Miztourage, which turned up the heat in their rivalry significantly.

While the Hardys appeared poised to face The Revival at SummerSlam, Scott Dawson suffered an injury, which left Matt and Jeff without an opponent.

On the go-home episode of Raw prior to SummerSlam, however, The Hardy Boyz got involved in a backstage verbal sparring match with The Miz.

Angle set up a six-man tag bout between the two sides on Raw, and the Hardys and Jordan came out on the winning end, but a rematch was then booked for WWE's biggest event of the summer.

Although the IC title wasn't on the line, Sunday's match was still important in terms of Superstars' attempting to position themselves for bigger and better spots on the card moving forward.

The Miz's importance is cemented as intercontinental champion, but The Hardy Boyz and Jordan are trying to gain their footing currently.

Jordan has the makings of The Miz's next potential challenger for the IC title, while The Hardy Boyz could conceivably find themselves back in the Raw Tag Team Championship picture in the near future.

The Hardys are also among the most popular acts WWE has to offer, which is why it was paramount to get them on the SummerSlam card in some capacity.

While the unlikely trio of The Hardy Boyz and Jordan looked impressive again, The Miz now has all the momentum on his side after stealing a victory.

