Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs, Ajax Reach Agreement on Davinson Sanchez

VI-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed a deal has been agreed with Ajax for the transfer of centre-back Davinson Sanchez.

News the switch was done came from the Premier League side on Twitter on Friday:

"I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur," said the Colombia international, per Spurs’ official website. "I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

According to the statement, Sanchez has signed a six-year contract with the north London outfit. Per David Ornstein of BBC Sport, the fee for the defender is potentially a club-record £42 million.

As noted below, the agreement for Sanchez means Tottenham fans finally have a signing to celebrate after an otherwise quiet summer:

The transfer caps an incredible rise for Sanchez, who only arrived at Ajax from Atletico Nacional in June last year. However, he earned rave reviews for his displays in both the Eredivisie and the UEFA Europa League last season.

In the latter competition, in particular, he was exceptional. Sanchez operated alongside 18-year-old Matthijs de Ligt regularly and the pair formed a brilliant partnership despite their tender years.

VI-Images/Getty Images

The Colombian's front-foot style of defending stood out. Sanchez is always seeking to win the ball back high up the pitch and has showcased mature decision-making in that sense. Factor in his power, willingness to put himself about and composure on the ball, and it's easy to see why Spurs snapped him up.

Still, as noted by journalist Nick Dorrington, there is still a fair way to go before the youngster becomes the complete article:

It appears he's at an ideal place to continue progressing. In Pochettino, Sanchez has a manager who has done wonderful work with young players; Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier have all made remarkable strides under his guidance.

Two former Ajax defenders have also excelled under his tutelage, too—Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Additionally, as a collective, Spurs are the standout defensive unit in the Premier League, so the new arrival will receive sound protection.

While Sanchez may have to work hard to get regular minutes, as noted by Scouted Football, he has some tremendous role models around:

There will be a relief among the Tottenham fanbase that this deal is over the line. With their best XI on the field, Pochettino's team arguably remains the strongest in the Premier League, though he would have been keen to refresh a squad that has made so much progress in recent years.

Sanchez may not be a player capable of improving that setup immediately, as he still has a lot to learn. Yet this move means he's in an ideal environment to fulfil his incredible potential.