    Barcelona Transfer News: Liverpool Rumoured to Reject New Philippe Coutinho Bid

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Middlesbrough at Anfield on May 21, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
    Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

    Liverpool have reportedly rejected another bid from Barcelona for their star midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

    News of the fresh offer being turned down came courtesy of The Times' Paul Joyce:

    According to Joe Strange of the MailOnline, the latest bid from the Blaugrana is worth €125 million (£114.2 million). It's added they are "desperate" to get the deal done and may increase their offer to €130 million (£118.7 million).

             


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.   

