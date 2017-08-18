Barcelona Transfer News: Liverpool Rumoured to Reject New Philippe Coutinho Bid

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly rejected another bid from Barcelona for their star midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

News of the fresh offer being turned down came courtesy of The Times' Paul Joyce:

According to Joe Strange of the MailOnline, the latest bid from the Blaugrana is worth €125 million (£114.2 million). It's added they are "desperate" to get the deal done and may increase their offer to €130 million (£118.7 million).



