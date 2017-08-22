Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jonny Evans and Ben Gibson

Clint Hughes/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to give up in their pursuit of West Bromwich Albion skipper Jonny Evans and turn their attention to Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson.

According to Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Independent, City are concerned about how much Evans would cost, with the Baggies said to be ready to hold out for more than £30 million for the Northern Ireland international.

"City have identified Gibson as the best alternative to Evans, given his Premier League experience and his qualification as an England-trained player under UEFA regulations," the piece continued. "Pep Guardiola believes City need one more centre-back as cover this summer, especially in case Vincent Kompany gets injured."

Kompany has struggled with injury issues in recent seasons, while John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi don't inspire too much confidence.

It appears Evans is Guardiola's top choice to bolster the back line. And though he may not be the most glamorous name, during his time in the Premier League he's earned a deserved reputation as one of the most dependable defenders around.

Journalist Kartik Krishnaiyer thinks the 29-year-old would bring key competition to the base of the City team:

Evans would also be adept in Guardiola's system. The manager demands that his players are proficient in possession, and while there's no onus on him to do so for a direct West Brom side, Evans can bring the ball out and start attacks.

West Brom would be wary of letting their skipper go so close to the end of the window, and with that in mind it'd be no shock to see City looking at other options.

Gibson would be an interesting signing. While Boro were relegated last season, often he looked a cut above hit team-mates. As noted by Squawka Football, he's a durable player too:

His anticipation, tenacity and dominance in battles impressed plenty, and it's a surprise there hasn't been a major push for his signature; according to Pitt-Brooke, Chelsea have also been keeping an eye on him.

However, it's been noted by Bleacher Report's Dean Jones that it'd take a huge offer for Boro to consider a sale:

Gibson is calm in possession and would add a desirable balance to the defence being left-footed. That's something City have lacked early in the campaign, with Otamendi not looking totally at ease on that side of a back three.

City have strengthened their squad in the summer window and the purchases of players such as Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo make them stronger at the back. But there will be a concern about the centre-backs as things stand.

Evans or Gibson would offer assuredness and give Guardiola the option to rotate his other central defenders. The issue City have is convincing West Brom or Boro to let one of their vital assets move on with little time to find a suitable replacement.