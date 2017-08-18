    Juventus Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Juan Cuadrado and Ezequiel Garay

    Juan Cuadrado could reportedly be set to leave Juventus this summer, with Arsenal said to be considering a late bid, while reports also state that Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay has emerged as a top target for the Bianconeri.

    According to Claudio Colla at TransferMarketWeb.com, Arsenal have not given up hope of landing Cuadrado and are considering making a late move for the former Chelsea man.

    Per Colla, Inter Milan and Roma have also expressed an interest in Cuadrado, but Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri may well reject any offers.

    Garay, meanwhile, would be tempted by a move to Turin, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia).

    Per football writer Peter Coates, the Valencia defender had looked set to leave the club for Spartak Moscow, yet that move has so far failed to materialise:

    Instead, the 31-year-old is now a priority for Juventus, although they are also interested in Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, per Football Italia.

    Juventus saw Leonardo Bonucci sign for AC Milan this summer, a move that surprised many, including Goal's Carlo Garganese:

    The Italian champions are yet to replace Bonucci, although Garay would be a surprise choice, with Valencia apparently ready to move him on after just one underwhelming season.

