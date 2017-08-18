PSG Transfer News: Julian Draxler Reportedly Offered to Barcelona

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered Julian Draxler to Barcelona, with the club keen to sell some of their forwards, following the arrival of Neymar.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Hamish Mackay at the Mirror), the Germany international could prove an option for Barcelona, if they fail to land top targets Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho.

Per Mackay, Barcelona are struggling to make progress in deals with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, while PSG have told Draxler "he is surplus to requirements."

PSG have already allowed Jese Rodriguez to join Stoke City on a season-long loan, and other players, including Draxler, could be set to follow, per French football writer Matt Spiro:

Draxler has also been linked with a move to Arsenal, and Charles Watts at football.london feels he would be an excellent signing by the Gunners:

The Germany international only joined PSG in January but was quick to make an impression in Ligue 1, as illustrated by WhoScored.com:

Draxler was also part of the victorious German side who won the FIFA 2017 Confederations Cup and was named the tournament's best player.

The arrival of Neymar means PSG now possess a host of attacking options including Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria, Javier Pastore and Lucas Moura.

However, the fact Draxler only arrived earlier this year, and the form he showed last season and during the summer for Germany, suggest PSG may not be willing to see him depart just yet.

Loic Tanzi at Goal, reported that while there is interest from Barcelona, Unai Emery's side have no intention of selling the 23-year-old who will be handed first-team chances this season.

Barcelona are enduring a difficult time in the transfer market, having lost a key player in Neymar. The club have also been unable so far to land either Coutinho or Dembele, and Draxler looks as though he may be another player out of reach.