Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Gianluigi Donnarumma & Luke Shaw Rumours

Manchester United will reportedly sell David De Gea to Real Madrid next summer provided they can replace him with Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Red Devils also said to be set to extend Luke Shaw's contract.

Per Alvise Cagnazzo at The Sun, De Gea is "desperate" to return to Spain but is not prepared to push for an exit. However, Jose Mourinho is prepared to grant him his wish to leave if he can adequately replace him.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma is expected to leave Milan next summer if they do not secure Champions League football following a summer of heavy investment, per Cagnazzo.

De Gea would be a huge loss to the Red Devils, and he boasts an impressive record of clean sheets in the Premier League, as illustrated by WhoScored.com:

Donnarumma only extended his current AC Milan deal back in July, but the 18-year-old's performances last season suggest he could be a good choice for United, per WhoScored.com:

Elsewhere, Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly in line for a contract extension, per Paul Hirst at The Times.

According to the report, Shaw, who has been out of action since April due to injury, has returned to first-team training and is expected to be available for selection in September.

The defender made just 19 appearances for United last season and appeared to come in for criticism from Jose Mourinho early on in the campaign for a perceived unwillingness to play through the pain barrier, per Stuart James at The Guardian.



Shaw also came under fire from his manager again toward the end of the campaign for not thinking for himself enough during the 1-1 draw with Everton, per Ian Herbert at The Independent.

Manchester United had been rumoured to be interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose but have now given up on landing the England international, per Jeremy Cross at the Daily Star.

However, James Ducker at The Telegraph is not impressed that United were considering bringing in a new left-back and feels Shaw deserves time to prove himself:

Shaw still looks to have work to do to convince Mourinho he deserves a starting spot, but it appears the United boss is willing to count on the 22-year-old for the future.