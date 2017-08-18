Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho and Angel Di Maria

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria, while they are also said to be ready to make an improved bid for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho.

According to John Hutchinson of The Sun, Di Maria could drop out of Unai Emery's starting lineup, particularly if the Ligue 1 side win the race for AS Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona are searching for a replacement for Neymar, and per Hutchinson, new coach Ernesto Valverde "is in no doubt he needs some big-money signings."

Di Maria has enjoyed spells at Real Madrid and Manchester United during a chequered career and would fit into the slot on the left of the Barcelona attack Neymar vacated upon his world-record move to PSG.

The Argentinian, who can be inconsistent—as evidenced during his short spell at Old Trafford—does have the ability to bring creativity and an extra thrust to the Barca attack, as WhoScored.com illustrated:

The 29-year-old also knows Lionel Messi well, with the pair having played together for Argentina, although his Real Madrid past may not go down too well with some Barcelona supporters.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are refusing to give up on their attempts to land Coutinho and are set to make a new offer of over £90 million, per Jason Burt at the Daily Telegraph.

The report quotes a source as saying "the fight goes on" in response to Liverpool rejecting the Brazilian's transfer request.

Per Burt, Coutinho believes Barcelona's offer is a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him but also a good deal, and a good price, for the Anfield club."

The Brazilian could also feature on the left side of Barcelona's attack or as a replacement for the 33-year-old midfielder Andres Iniesta. WhoScored.com noted what he could bring to the Catalan giants:

However, Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has admitted it will be difficult to sign Coutinho, as highlighted by Goal's Melissa Reddy:

Barcelona's recent Spanish Super Cup defeat to rivals Real Madrid highlighted the club's need for signings.

On Thursday, the Catalans also announced striker Luis Suarez is out for four weeks with a knee injury, reducing their attacking options further ahead of the start of the Liga campaign.

While the competition for places at PSG makes it possible Di Maria could be tempted away, his often erratic form, coupled with the fact he turns 30 in February, means he is not the exciting, big-name signing the club is craving following the loss of Neymar.

Meanwhile, Barca's battle to sign Coutinho looks set to continue, with Liverpool appearing adamant he will not be sold despite the Brazilian's apparent desire to move to the Camp Nou.