Tottenham Transfer News: Toby Alderweireld Contract Talks, Sergi Roberto Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly a target for Manchester City amid rumours the Belgian wants to become one of Spurs' top earners. Elsewhere, the north Londoners are said to be chasing Barcelona's Sergi Roberto.

The Daily Mail's Sami Mokbel reported talks between Tottenham and Alderweireld—who currently earns £50,000 per week—have stalled, and it's mentioned "no agreement is in sight."

The Citizens are described as "long-term admirers" of former Ajax and Atletico Madrid star Alderweireld, who impressed on a season-long loan at Southampton before joining Spurs permanently in 2015.

Goal's Sam Lee recently noted the input of City manager Pep Guardiola, who recently had an £18 million offer for West Bromwich Albion centre-back Jonny Evans turned down, per Sky Sports:

Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris sit as the current top-earners in north London on contracts worth £110,000 per week—more than double Alderweireld's salary.

Kristof Terreur of Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws noted the excellent value Tottenham have in their defensive star, although that will be something the 28-year-old is aware of, too:

Spurs have no need to fret right now, considering the Belgium international has another two years remaining on his current deal with the option for a third, giving them some room to breathe before reaching panic stations.

As for potential arrivals in north London, Barca's Roberto is said to have caught the attention of Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, according to Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo (h/t TalkSport).

The midfielder demonstrated his versatility when filling in as a makeshift right-back under former Blaugrana boss Luis Enrique last season, but Tottenham may be more willing to offer him his preferred engine-room role.

Ed Malyon of The Mirror recently criticised Barcelona's decision to sign Tottenham flop Paulinho from Chinese club Guangzhou Evergrande considering there are options already at the Camp Nou:



That being said, Paulinho's arrival could work in Pochettino's favour if it helps convince Roberto, 25, his options are limited in Catalonia, the club at which he's developed for more than a decade since joining in 2006.

There is major competition in the hunt for his services, with Manchester United, Chelsea and Juventus also mentioned among Roberto's suitors, but Tottenham would be in place to offer perhaps the most in terms of first-team guarantees.