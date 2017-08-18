Arsenal Transfer News: Inter Milan Reportedly Open Talks with Shkodran Mustafi

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has reportedly emerged as a target for Inter Milan, who are said to have opened talks with the Germany international.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A side are keen to strengthen their defence before the close of the transfer window and have made contact with the centre-back to try to "gauge the player's interest."

The report also states Arsenal would not be willing to loan Mustafi to the Nerazzurri. Manchester City, meanwhile, would be open to allowing Eliaquim Mangala to leave for Inter on a temporary deal.

Per James Benge of the Evening Standard, manager Arsene Wenger has said he needs to trim his squad and that he will allow players to leave.

One defender who does seem set to exit is Gabriel Paulista, with Jason Burt of the Daily Telegraph reporting the Brazilian is set to join Valencia in a deal worth £10 million.

However, Inter may struggle to land Mustafi, with Kaveh Solhekol at Sky Sports News reporting the centre-back is not for sale:

It is also highly unlikely Arsenal would be interested in selling a player they spent over £35 million on, per BBC Sport, less than a year ago.

Mustafi made a superb start to his Arsenal career, forming a fine centre-back partnership with Laurent Koscielny, as Squawka illustrated:

However, his form dipped toward the end of the campaign, and a succession of injuries saw him miss the final few weeks of the season, including the FA Cup final.

The emergence of the 21-year-old Rob Holding and Per Mertesacker's return to fitness also mean competition for places in the heart of the Arsenal defence has increased.

However, the switch to a back three should suit Mustafi, who is strong, a good reader of the game and an intelligent passer, making him the best option for Arsenal.