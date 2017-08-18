Chelsea Transfer News: New Alex Sandro Bid Reportedly Rejected, Willian Rumours

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Getty Images

Chelsea have reportedly seen a new offer for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro worth £63 million turned down. Elsewhere, it's said Blues winger Willian fears for his future under manager Antonio Conte.

Darren Lewis of the Mirror reported Conte's "top target," Sandro, was the subject of another offer from the west London club, but Juve rejected the deal, and club director Giuseppe Marotta commented: "He said he wants to stay here. So we sent the offers right back where they came from."



The Premier League champions already invested in a left wing-back last summer, having recruited Marcos Alonso from Fiorentina in a bid to facilitate Conte's need for well-rounded players on the flanks.

Brazil international Sandro would provide a significant upgrade compared to the current crop at Stamford Bridge, but Juventus appear under no pressure to sell, according to Marotta, per the Guardian's Fabrizio Romano:

Lewis' report conflicts with the €80 million (£73 million) Chelsea are said to have already offered in what's said to have been their third bid for Sandro this summer, per Nicola Balice of Calciomercato.com.

The South American moved to Turin in 2015 from Portuguese outfit Porto, establishing himself as one of Europe's finest defenders in his position, rivalling Real Madrid talisman Marcelo for a starting place in Brazil's national team.

With the Bianconeri holding firm over their stance, there's little hope for Chelsea boss Conte to land his man, although Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol did detail one method through which a transfer could materialise:

The west Londoners already added one Serie A defender to their squad this summer in the form of AS Roma centre-back Antonio Rudiger, and Conte has retained interest in his old stomping ground, seeking to bolster his resources.

That being said, David Amoyal of GianlucaDiMarzio.com pointed out further evidence why Juve would be reluctant to sell, having already seen Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci leave for pastures new in recent months:

Meanwhile, Adam Crafton and Ian Herbert of the Daily Mail reported Willian is "fearful" he could follow outcast striker Diego Costa in being "cut adrift" by Conte, who is said to not entirely trust his winger.

It's suggested Willian sympathises with Costa—himself Brazil-born—after he was told by Conte he could leave the club via text. That being said, Willian holds value to the first team after the Telegraph's James Ducker picked him out for special praise in last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Burnley:

Willian has been made to settle for a bit-part role for portions of his stay at Stamford Bridge, with Eden Hazard and Pedro often superseding him, and a rejuvenated Victor Moses also poses stiff competition.

Metro sourced the Daily Mail's report and testified to Willian previously telling Goal that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was looking to reunite with him at Old Trafford, a move that could be on the cards in future.