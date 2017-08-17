Floyd Mayweather Announces He Will Retire After Fight vs. Conor McGregor

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced Thursday he will retire following his Aug. 26 fight against Conor McGregor.

Money made things official with a post on the Mayweather Promotions Twitter account:

"I mean, just honestly speaking, I thought that [2015 fight against Andre Berto] was going to be my last everything," he said on a conference call Thursday, per MMA Mania's Ryan Harkness. "But you just never know what can happen. We're here with this big event. It's just, this is my last one, ladies and gentlemen. I gave my word to Al Haymon. I gave my word to my children. And one thing I don't want to do is break that.

"I gave Haymon my word. I gave my children my word. I'm going to stick to my word. This will be my last fight."

Mayweather has been adamant for weeks that he intends to call it quits after the McGregor megafight at T-Mobile Arena—and that he means it this time.

Speaking to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Aug. 8, Mayweather called his first retirement a "vacation" and that he didn't have time to come back again. However, the McGregor offer changed things, and he ultimately pivoted back to the ring for a deal he "couldn't refuse."

If Mayweather can avoid an upset at the hands of the UFC lightweight champion, he will finish his career 50-0, one win better than the mark Rocky Marciano (49-0) posted between 1947-1955.