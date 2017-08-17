Bayern Munich Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Arturo Vidal and Renato Sanches

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arturo Vidal is still a transfer target of Serie A side Inter Milan, according to reports in Italy. The Nerazzurri remain keen, despite Bayern Munich insisting the Chile international won't be sold this summer.

Vidal isn't the only Bayern midfielder wanted in Italy, but club CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge doesn't believe 19-year-old Renato Sanches will move to Serie A.

A report from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football-Italia.net) has noted why Vidal remains on Inter's radar: "The Beneamata still see their midfield as incomplete, and aren’t giving up on Vidal."

Football-Italia detailed how "Gazzetta believes the Nerazzurri will continue to test their resolve right up to deadline day, as they see Vidal as the ideal signing for the midfield."

Dubbing Vidal "ideal" for a midfield is an apt description since the South American would be an asset in the middle for any of Europe's top clubs. The 30-year-old is the perfect blend of tough tackling, box-to-box energy and creative flair.

Vidal can play anywhere in the middle and still influence matches. Those same qualities make the former Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus ace invaluable in Munich.

Vidal's clever runs off the ball and impeccable technique on it lend flexibility to Bayern's midfield trio. Such versatility is essential in the tactics deployed by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who expertly fuses pragmatism with forward-thinking intent.

If there is one reason to believe Vidal could move on, it might be the relative youth movement undertaken by Bayern in midfield this summer. The club has signed 23-year-old Corentin Tolisso from Lyon, as well as 27-year-old ex-Hoffenheim playmaker Sebastian Rudy.

They have joined cerebral schemer Thiago Alcantara, still just 26, in a new-look midfield three.

The new faces could make the time ripe for Bayern to cash in on the veteran Vidal, especially since Inter aren't the only team from the Italian top flight showing interest. City rivals AC Milan have been credited with a "lucrative offer," per Chilean source TVN (h/t Football-Italia.net).

Sanches is another Bayern midfielder attracting admiring glances from the Rossoneri. However, Rummenigge told Italian source Corriere dello Sport (Football-Italia.net): "I doubt Renato Sanches will go to Italy."

Rummenigge even noted "many clubs other than Milan are interested."

Significantly, Rummenigge also revealed Bayern still believe in Sanches and are in no rush to sell him on a personal basis: "We continue to believe in his quality, which is why we don't want to sell Renato. He's a good player, he's young and he needs time."

The idea of Sanches needing time is understandable after he struggled mightily following his move from Benfica last summer. Sanches failed to score a single goal or register an assist for Bayern, per WhoScored.com.

A player blessed with Sanches' mix of skill and strength can and must do better. At least Bayern appear set to give him another chance.

Rummenigge's words come after Ancelotti told Tuttosport (h/t Le10 Sport, via Edo Dalmonte of Calciomercato.com) Sanches will stay in Munich beyond the close of this transfer window.

Giving Sanches another chance makes sense, as does keeping Vidal's quality and experience around a little longer.